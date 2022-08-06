Laurel: Her Nibs, Miss Georgia Gibbs of Worcester

For years, Worcester writers have gathered around the Hope Cemetery grave of poet Elizabeth Bishop on the October anniversary of her death to read her work and honor her legacy. Now, that tradition will include a tribute to its founder, Laura Jehn Menides, who spent decades working to bring Worcester’s poetry community together.
Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
A large highway sign fell right onto two travel lanes on Interstate 190 in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Twitter user @miss_shush shared a photo showing the large green overhead road sign for Exit 1 resting in the two far right travel lanes on I-190 south. Orange traffic cones had been set up around the sign, with cars able to get by in the far left passing lane only.
WORCESTER — The spot that was home to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church for nine decades is being reworked into a 370-unit apartment complex. The site has been busy in recent weeks, with wrecking crews clearing away the brick community center and a large crane lifting sections of a parking garage into place. Travelers on adjacent Interstate 290 have been able to watch the progress.
Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. A black bear was spotted roaming the North Shore neighborhood of Danvers Sunday morning. Residents were alerted of a bear sighting in the area of Centre Street. In a video obtained by WCVB, the bear crosses a residential driveway before scaling a small stone wall into another property.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Seven people were arrested and two people injured following a fight Monday night on a ferry from Block Island to Galilee, officials said. Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded at 9:35 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry.
New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
MARLBOROUGH – Over 250 motorcyclists endured humidity Aug. 6 to participate in the ninth Shawna Jean Larassa (SJL) Memorial Ride. Beginning and ending at the Marlborough Moose Family Center 1129, the ride is a fundraiser for the SJL Memorial Scholarship Fund. George Larassa established the fund in memory of...
LYNN. Mass. — Two ponds on the North Shore have been closed to swimming, boating, and fishing, officials said. Sluice Pond and Flax Pond in Lynn will be chemically treated with a herbicide that targets the control of nuisance aquatic vegetation, according to city officials. The ponds will remain closed until Tuesday.
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
A small dog that was found abandoned in a crate with no water as temperatures soared to 90 degrees in Dedham, Massachusetts, will soon be up for adoption. The dog, a male Pomeranian estimated to be about 3 to 5 years old, was found inside a metal crate on the side of an East Dedham road at about noon on July 23.
A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
DEDHAM, Mass. — A dog was trapped in a hot car on Friday morning as temperatures neared 90 degrees, authorities say. Video posted by the Dedham Police Department shows the dog panting profusely in the scorching conditions. “This is a real life example of how quickly things can escalate,”...
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A restaurant and bar known for its steak tips and ribs will be closing its original location next month. According to a tweet from the place, Floramo's Restaurant in Chelsea is planning to close on Sept. 9, with the post referring customers to their new location in Wakefield and their upcoming restaurant in Malden.
Comments / 0