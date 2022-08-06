Video shows shootout in Portland's Old Town District, police seek other suspects

Read on katu.com
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily Scarvie
KXL
2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested
SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver
Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from 2021.
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
KATU.com
2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested
SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
One person shot Monday night in Gresham, reports say
Reports say someone was shot in Gresham Monday night.
KATU.com
Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
100+ shots fired in Gresham, leaves 1 injured
Police recovered more than 100 shell casings in Gresham after a drive-by shooting sent one person to the hospital, according to officials.
kptv.com
Police investigate homicide of woman in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the homicide of a woman early Monday morning near an apartment complex in Northeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. They found a woman dead at the scene.
2 injured after multiple shots fired in NE Portland
Two men were injured after a "large number" of gunshots were heard in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to officials.
KATU.com
Gresham Police looks at new solutions after weekend of gun violence
GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Chief said one shooting is too many, but he's now voicing concerns after two shootings over the weekend: one downtown, another in a neighborhood. Both left dozens of bullet casings behind. “One had 50-some casings that were recovered, another one had 111. That’s...
kptv.com
2 injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
Woman found dead in NE Portland
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Northeast Portland's Parkrose Heights neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police identify man killed in Salem train collision
Salem police announced Monday that they identified the man who was fatally struck by a train last week.
KATU.com
Security camera catches stunning crash in Washington County, deputies arrest driver
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, August 6, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies witnessed a grey Subaru Outback driving recklessly, almost striking two other vehicles who had to swerve to avoid a collision. When deputies tried to stop the Subaru it sped off, leading to a short...
Shooting near Mary’s Club sparks $5M lawsuit
A new civil lawsuit claims a private security guard was the one who shot and killed a teenager and wounded two others outside Mary's Club in Portland on July 29.
34-year-old man shot multiple times in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
Washington teen arrested after stolen vehicle chase, pedestrian struck
A Woodland, Washington teen faces several charges after reportedly leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle on Saturday night, according to Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Caught on Camera: Aerial video shows shooting in Old Town
New video shows aerial footage of the shooting in Old Town Friday morning that led to the arrest of two men.
