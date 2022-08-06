ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Video shows shootout in Portland's Old Town District, police seek other suspects

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on katu.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

2 Shot In Salem, Teen Arrested

SALEM, Ore. — A young woman and a teenage girl were injured in a shooting early Monday morning. The victims, age 24 and 17, were shot at an apartment complex on D Street Northeast near Charter Place Northeast just after midnight. They were taken to the hospital and treated. Both victims are expected to live.
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

2 wounded in early morning Salem shooting; teen arrested

SALEM, Ore. — Police arrested a 17-year-old boy in an early morning shooting in Salem that left two people wounded. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of D Street NE just after midnight Monday. They found a 24-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl shot....
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Northwest 4th#Air Support Unit
kptv.com

Police investigate homicide of woman in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating the homicide of a woman early Monday morning near an apartment complex in Northeast Portland. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers from the East Precinct responded to an assault call in the 1800 block of Northeast 104th Avenue. They found a woman dead at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham Police looks at new solutions after weekend of gun violence

GRESHAM, Ore. — The Gresham Police Chief said one shooting is too many, but he's now voicing concerns after two shootings over the weekend: one downtown, another in a neighborhood. Both left dozens of bullet casings behind. “One had 50-some casings that were recovered, another one had 111. That’s...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

2 injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police is investigating a shooting that injured two people Sunday night. Witnesses near Northeast 90th Avenue and Northeast Flanders Street told police they heard over 60 shots. Police found damage to nearby cars and a bus shelter. Officers did not find any victims at the...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy