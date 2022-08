Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin sent his Ole Miss Rebels out in pads for the first time in fall camp on Saturday.

The Ole Miss Spirit was there for all the action. Photos by Bruce Newman.

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Lane Kiffin has had a lot to say about Luke Altmyer and the Ole Miss quarterbacks. (©Bruce Newman)

Lane Kiffin added Jaxson Dart out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in the off-season. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Lane Kiffin has talked a lot about Luke Altmyer and the Ole Miss quarterbacks. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin at football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

JJ Pegues was another transfer brought in by Lane Kiffin. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football practice in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Wide receiver Jordan Watkins was added out of the portal by Lane Kiffin, too. (©Bruce Newman)