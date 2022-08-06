Read on www.amazingmadison.com
amazingmadison.com
Cardinals Get on Top Early in Route to Victory
On the fifth day of the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament, the Flandreau Cardinals were looking to continue the winning ways of the Cornbelt league against the Menno MadFrogs. The Cardinals got off to a hot start against the MadFrogs before cooling down. Aiden Ladd opened up the scoring...
amazingmadison.com
Alpaca’s Advance to Quarterfinals After Avenging Loss to the Gang
In a rematch of a semifinal game from the Cornbelt District Tournament, the Lennox Alpacas were able to avenge their loss to the Canova Gang last night in the Class B Amateur Baseball State Tournament. Jared Miller led off the scoring for Canova in the opening inning, hitting a homerun...
TODAY.com
See the emotional moment boy presents grandfather with home run baseball
Bruce Carrier of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proof that it's always worth your while to go the distance, especially when it comes to teaching younger generations. Last week, Carrier's grandson, Felix, presented him with the game ball after hitting his very first home-run. In the viral video posted by...
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Mason ‘Moose’ Jacobson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Family and friends are remembering Mason Jacobson, a recent graduate of Harrisburg High School who died in a car crash on the evening of August 1 near Chancellor. “He’s with all the others that we’ve lost and he’s going to make some big noise...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Little League’s season comes to an end with loss to Minnesota
WHITESTOWN, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4 loss to Coon Rapids, MN. Coon Rapids scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the bar high for Sioux Falls. But things turned around in the third inning, when Sioux Falls scored four runs of their own to level the score. An RBI from Chase Groshong would give Minnesota the lead back, and they’d keep it to the end of the game.
amazingmadison.com
Gertrude “Trudy” Aartun
Gertrude “Trudy” Aartun, age 91, of Madison, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Graveside services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Zion Cemetery near Colton. Trudy is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 65 years...
amazingmadison.com
Pauline Bates
Pauline Bates, age 95, of Madison, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Home in Madison. Alice Pauline Smith was born July 19, 1927, to Ance H. and Hanie (Robinson) Smith in Lewellen, Nebraska. She grew up in central Nebraska and the family moved to Rockford, IL. during World War II. She met Richard Bates in Rockford and they were married on July 3, 1946. The couple made their home in Rockford where Pauline worked as a homemaker until 1948 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD.
Travis Tritt To Play Swiftel Center In Brookings This Week
Coming off a night from the land of Harley, country music star Travis Tritt will roll across the state from the Sturgis motorcycle rally to the land of the Jackrabbits. Tritt along with Aaron Lewis will take the stage at the Swiftel Center in Brookings, South Dakota Thursday, August 11.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
KELOLAND TV
‘I just love it out here’: Bikers head to rally
HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed an increase in motorcycles rolling through KELOLAND. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway in the Black Hills. It’s another day on the road for Erik Garza and his brother. The motorcyclists are on a journey west to the Sturgis...
KELOLAND TV
‘A tremendous loss’: Finale Night Shield remembered
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many families on South Dakota’s reservations have suffered loss and mourned loved ones taken by violence. If it’s not your family, it’s someone else’s… until such a story directly hits home. “When you hear the word MMIW, you think...
KELOLAND TV
TJ Maxx is coming to Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings’s shoppers will soon have another option for buying accessories and clothes. From restaurants and hotels to stores over the years Brookings has welcomed a lot of new businesses to town. TJ Maxx is the latest store to make the move. “This was actually...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
KELOLAND TV
Heavy rain likely this weekend across KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The ingredients for locally heavy rain will be around KELOLAND this weekend. After a long stretch of hot and mainly dry weather for many of us in July, this first weekend in August represents a good opportunity for a wider swath of rain in KELOLAND. Just how much rain falls depends on several factors.
amazingmadison.com
Back to School Plan approved for Madison Central School District
The Madison Central School Board approved the district’s Back to School Plan for the 2022-23 school year during its regular meeting on Monday. The Back to School Plan is a document that the district is required to have in place regarding its plans for dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, and is reviewed by a committee.
KELOLAND TV
Rainy Sunday for Some; Gradually Warming Up This Week – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, August 7
We’ve seen very heavy rain in portions of southeastern KELOLAND, with a flash flood warning earlier in the morning for the Sioux Falls and Brandon areas through mid-morning on Sunday. Radar estimates of 6”+ of rainfall have fallen in portions of Minnehaha and Rock Counties, including a new daily...
kelo.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
amazingmadison.com
Madison Central School Board meets Monday
The Madison Central School Board holds its regular monthly meeting later today (Monday). The School Board is scheduled to take action on several personnel items, and consider the Health Insurance Committee’s recommendation for plan rates. Also on the agenda for the school board is the call and payoff of the district’s Series 2012 Capital Outlay certificates, and a review of the three school handbooks. The board will also review and discuss the 2022-23 Back to School plan committee recommendations, and consider providing free student meals from August 23rd through September 2nd.
dakotanewsnow.com
Scheels holds dock diving competition for dogs at Hunt Expo
A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. Former Sioux Falls Mayor concerned about gun violence in Sioux Falls. "You are on the front line when the bullets start flying and stop flying; you and your people will be responsible for responding," said Knobe.
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
