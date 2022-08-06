WHITESTOWN, IN (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Little League team’s run in the Midwest Region Tournament is over with a 5-4 loss to Coon Rapids, MN. Coon Rapids scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, setting the bar high for Sioux Falls. But things turned around in the third inning, when Sioux Falls scored four runs of their own to level the score. An RBI from Chase Groshong would give Minnesota the lead back, and they’d keep it to the end of the game.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO