4-star Jamari McDowell says he's 'committing soon,' talks schools

2023 4-star Jamari McDowell (Photo cred- Carter Wilson/RYZE Hoops)

Jamari McDowell is On3’s No. 110 player in the updated 2023 rankings. The 6-foot-5 wing helped lead his Houston Defenders team to the Under Armour UAA Circuit Championship. McDowell averaged 11.2-points, 5.3-rebounds, 2.0-assists, and 1.5 threes per game.

“In July, I just wanted to continue growing my name,” McDowell told On3. “I would say I played fairly well. There is always room for improvement, but overall I think I showcased what I can do.”

His consistent play has created a need for the wing. College coaches have made the Manvel (TX) High a priority. On3 recently caught up with Jamari McDowell to see where things are with his recruitment.

“I’ve taken Wake Forest, Xavier, and Texas A&M,” McDowell said.

McDowell talks visits

Wake Forest: “Wake was a good vibe. They had a lot of new things for the program. My favorite part of the visit was probably going to the gym and watching the practice.”

Texas A&M: “A&M was cool too. The campus is close to my home. My favorite part of the visit was the film session we had.”

Xavier: “Xavier was also a really good place. They were smaller, and everything was close together. I’d say my favorite part had to be going to the Cintas Center and putting up some shots.”

“They all kind of see me in the same roll,” McDowell added. “A combo guard, guarding the one through three and getting out in transition; running and making plays.”

Future visits?

“I haven’t set any dates yet,” McDowell said. “But I’ll probably go visit Kansas soon.”

Kansas: “I mean, it’s Kansas; they’re a blue blood. They’re telling me they like my game and think I would be a good fit in their backcourt. They see me playing the one/two.”

“I just played on the same team with Chris (Johnson, Kansas commit) for the last two UAA sessions,” McDowell added. “I’m cool with him, and he’s a good player.”

In McDowell’s words

I’ll be committing soon,” McDowell said. “I want to play for a good coach. I’m looking closely at the school’s resources, their NIL, and where they see me fitting in on the team.”