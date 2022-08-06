Why Oregon transfer DT Jayson Jones reminds one Auburn teammate of Derrick Brown

After spending his final high school season in 2020 as one of the state’s most coveted prospects, Deontae Lawson did not receive nearly as much attention in 2021. The four-star linebacker from Mobile Christian started Alabama’s spring game last year because of COVID-19 issues at his position, but then spent the season mostly behind the scenes. He saw action in four games, three of which were non-conference blowouts over Mercer, Southern Miss and New Mexico State.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO