Quick-hitters: Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees on quarterbacks, red-zone work, freshmen

Tommy Rees was named Notre Dame offensive coordinator in 2020 (Chad Weaver, Blue & Gold).

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will spend his first few practices of fall camp assessing the final stages of a quarterback competition between sophomore Tyler Buchner and junior Drew Pyne. Naming a starter is the first priority. But not the only one. Or even the only thing he’s watching as camp begins.

The Irish have exclusively worked in the red zone through two preseason practices as they install plays. They will settle on a starter “as soon as possible,” head coach Marcus Freeman said Friday. From there, Notre Dame’s offensive identity will further take shape. That starter is likely to be Buchner. His 163 snaps as a freshman last year gave the Irish an idea of what an offense with him can look like. But that’s just a starting point.

“We know some of the things he can do, because he showed it last year,” Rees said. “But we want continue to uncover some of the things we can do with all the quarterbacks. We’re two practices in and haven’t taken one snap in the middle of the field yet. It has been all inside the 15-yard line. We still have a ton of growing, a ton of learning and a ton of opportunities to find out who we’re going to be and what we’re going to be. I’m excited to unravel those pieces as camp continues.”

Rees spoke to reporters Saturday afternoon following Notre Dame’s second preseason practice. Here are some of the topics he addressed.

On the heavy red-zone emphasis the first two days of camp

“It’s strategically a good thing. We’re going to have the ability to be creative down there with personnel packages. We’ll have the ability to be strong up front, strong in our protection and our run scheme there. We have guys who can make plays for us. The obvious ones are obvious, but we have younger guys coming on when they have the chance to be one-on-one or in space, they’ve made some plays that have opened up some things we can do.”

On quarterback Drew Pyne

“Drew is extremely hungry. He’s competing at a high level. He’s preparing at an extremely high level. He’s doing more film study than he ever has before. I think he learned from Jack. Jack was a film nut. Drew has taken after that. The biggest jump is him just really studying. The big thing we’ll say is that has to translate to the field. That’s what we’re constantly after.”

On teaching points for Tyler Buchner in the red zone

“It’s knowing the balance of ‘Yes, we got it,’ or ‘No, I have to progress.’ Those nuanced parts are important to how we continue to understand certain situations down there. Because down there, it’s critical. Our defense does a great job of making it extremely hard with some of their packages down there.

“We have to understand do we have a look where we can attack, or do we have a look where we have to make the right decision? That’s why I like being down there early in camp because it’s really a challenge on the quarterback.”

On freshman receiver Tobias Merriweather

“You see him and think, ‘This kid has a chance.’ But it goes way deeper than that. He has an unbelievable work ethic. He got himself ready in two months to start repping in camp, which is a testament to his work ethic and a couple guys on our staff. [Receivers coach Chansi] Stuckey has done a tremendous job with him. He’s a kid who’s hungry for it. He’s going to do more. That’s innately who he is. He’s going to want more, learn, ask questions and prepare the right way.”

• Notre Dame football fall camp practice No. 2: Observations on the offense

• Notre Dame football fall camp practice No. 2 observations: defense

On the other June enrollee freshman

“All of them have had a lot of reps the first two days of camp. We have high expectations for the tight ends. They have come in and done a nice job. Running back Gi’Bran [Payne] has shown there isn’t anything he can’t handle. He has gone in mentally, been really sharp, made some plays, made a couple big runs, bounced one yesterday that scored. He’s going to fit in great.”

“We have a nice blend of young talent we’re excited about. There’s going to be a day in camp where they hit a wall, and we have to make sure we push them through that.”

On finding other playmakers

“We have a ton of guys who can play. With some of the guys you don’t mention, can you give us 20 snaps a game? Can you give us this situation? Can you major in this area of the field? Can we come up with a niche spot for some of these guys? That’s what we’re finding. That’s what camp is for. That’s building confidence in our guys and putting them in positions to see what they can and can’t do.”

On moving Jarrett Patterson to guard and putting Zeke Correll at center

“Doesn’t change a whole lot. We’re extremely pleased. It has been a good transition for him. Zeke has made a lot of strides over the last eight months. We’re all about getting our best 11 on the field together. We feel extremely confident in the combinations of having those guys out there together.”