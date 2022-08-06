Florida man crop dusting in Fayette County clips power line, crash lands in corn field

Read on cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
KIMT
Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
cbs2iowa.com
One seriously hurt in crash in Buchanan County
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office says one person was seriously hurt after crashing an SUV between Quasqueton and Independence Sunday. The sheriff's office says around 6 am, deputies responded to that crash near Quasqueton Diagonal Blvd and Nelson Avenue. Renee Recker...
cbs2iowa.com
Teen arrested for shooting handgun in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Waterloo Police have arrested a 17-year-old, suspected of shooting a handgun Saturday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of Reber Avenue around 7:30 pm for a reported gun shot. They found a .40 caliber shell casing but no damage. Officers...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion's Central Plaza awarded $3M in Destination Iowa funding
DES MOINES -- Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) announced $16 million in grant funding for the following three projects through Destination Iowa. The $100 million program, announced in April, invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities and...
cbs2iowa.com
Sticker shock: Palo residents upset after water bills skyrocket
PALO, Iowa — Residents are upset about overflowing water bills in a small Linn County community. Dozens of people came out Monday for a meeting about the issue in Palo, a town of about 1,400 people. People in Palo are experiencing a surge in their water bills, many of...
KGLO News
Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled
In this 2022 provided by the Schmidt and Morehead families, Tyler Schmidt, left, and his wife Sarah pose with their son Arlo and daughter Lula, right, while hiking near Cedar Falls, Iowa. Police said Saturday, July 23, 2022, the Iowa couple and their 6-year-old daughter were fatally shot while camping in a state park by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The couple's 9-year-old son survived. (Courtesy of the Schmidt and Morehead families)
Eastern Iowa Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
WIBW
Sheriff’s Office searches for missing woman believed to be with Iowa man
DICKINSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials from Dickinson County are searching for a missing woman who is believed to be with a man from Iowa. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Aug. 4, that if anyone has information about the whereabouts of Makayla Robertson, 23, of Dickinson Co., they should report that information to law enforcement immediately.
KCCI.com
Two arrested in connection to death of Eastern Iowa woman
PALO, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities said they arrested two people in connection to the death of a Palo woman, who was found dead after a welfare check on a home on July 15. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation arrested Samantha Bevans, 34, of Palo, on Wednesday, and Tacoa Talley, 38, of North Liberty, on Thursday.
kwayradio.com
4th St. Casey’s Closed After Lightning Strike
The Casey’s on 4th Street in Waverly was struck by lightning Saturday night shortly after 10:00 and is temporarily closed.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels excited to take national stage at Field of Dreams
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The Cedar Rapids Kernels are set to play the Quad Cities River Bandits Tuesday night at the new diamond MLB had built at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville. Jett Beachum sat down with manager Brian Dinkelman and a few players ahead of their matchup with...
An Eastern Iowa Man Just Claimed a Massive Lottery Prize
There's been a whole lot of lottery talk recently. Let's call in "Lotto Fever". With the recent massive 1+ billion dollar Mega Millions win for someone (still unknown) in Illinois, there's been a lot of folks, many here in Iowa, saying, SHOW ME THE MONEY!. We do know that one...
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
