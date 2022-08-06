Read on www.boxingscene.com
Related
Boxing Scene
Javier Fernandez Decisions Cesar Cantu in Hometown Win
Unbeaten featherweight prospect Javier Fernandez defeated Cesar Cantu Saturday night at the Alzafar Shrine in Hernandez’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54 for Fernandez, who improves to 10-0, 6 knockouts. Fernandez was on the offensive from the opening bell, working behind a consistent jab...
San Antonio comedian Cleto Rodriguez shares COVID-19 recovery journey
It's been a year since he was released from the hospital.
Viral TikTok jokes that San Antonio tacos will give you diabetes
The TikTok also trolled Dallas and Austin tacos.
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
House of Hel coffee shop opens on San Antonio's Northwest Side
Try the Pennywise Frappe or the Freddy Krueger espresso.
Marvel 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu visit San Antonio's Mi Tierra
But what did they order?!
This San Antonian has been ordering huevos rancheros at Garcia's Mexican Food for 50 years
It's also a favorite spot for Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
RELATED PEOPLE
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
KENS 5
Bill Miller BBQ offering free tea refills every Friday in August
SAN ANTONIO — Every Friday for the month of August, Bill Miller's BBQ is giving away sweet tea refills if you bring your own Bill Miller's cup, the company said on their Facebook. Free tea refill Friday's will happen every Friday. All you have to do is bring your...
'It was entirely random," Chief McManus says of LA Fitness slaying
SAN ANTONIO — While San Antonio authorities continues to investigate last week's deadly shooting inside a north-side LA Fitness, SAPD Chief William McManus says the killing was random. "That is what is so odd about this," McManus told KENS 5 in an exclusive interview. "Most times when an offense...
San Antonio's newest restaurant Carriqui sets opening date at Pearl
Pearl's new restaurant Carriqui is opening in a few weeks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Henry's Puffy Tacos' original enchurrito and more
A smothered burrito hits the spot, but was a tad bit salty
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
San Antonio Current
U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
Popular neighborhood bar in downtown San Antonio closes
'I've never seen so many grown men crying.'
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young Boy Attacked In Texas Restroom, Sparks 1-Mile Foot Chase
A good samaritan jumped into action after hearing everyone screaming and yelling.
San Antonio Current
Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year
In San Antonio, it's never too early to start thinking about the rodeo. The annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced a partial music line-up for this year's exhibition, featuring a litany of big names. Those include "Blue Ain't Your Color" country music singer Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd, perhaps the most prominent band in Southern rock.
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
KSAT 12
US Army to conduct military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army will be conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday....
Comments / 1