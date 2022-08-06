ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javier Fernandez Decisions Cesar Cantu in Hometown Win

Unbeaten featherweight prospect Javier Fernandez defeated Cesar Cantu Saturday night at the Alzafar Shrine in Hernandez’s hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Scores were 59-55, 59-55, and 60-54 for Fernandez, who improves to 10-0, 6 knockouts. Fernandez was on the offensive from the opening bell, working behind a consistent jab...
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
