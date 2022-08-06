Nashville music mogul Scott Borchetta takes third in Trans Am 2 series race

Nashville music mogul, race car driver and team owner Scott Borchetta posted his best finish Saturday at third in the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Challenge in the Trans Am 2 series on the streets of downtown.

Brent Crews from Cornelius, North Carolina , claimed his second consecutive win, and Connor Mosack from Charlotte, North Carolina, was second.

Borchetta, who has spent 2½ years in the series, qualified third. The furthest he fell back was sixth. That came after the first restart.

Borchetta said his goal since joining the series was to make it to the podium. Now that he's done that he has a new goal.

"We're so close to No. 1 now," Borchetta said. "This class has such great drivers. Remember these two names — Connor Mosack and Brent Crews — because you're going to see them move up to (NASCAR) Xfinity and you're going to see them in Cup."

Adam Andretti, the nephew of legendary IndyCar driver Mario Andretti, finished fourth and Raga Matos finished fifth.

Borchetta is founder president/CEO of Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group.

Borchetta started his racing career at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the 1990s where he was a three-time NASCAR super trucks champion. Having his best finish in the Trans Am 2 series come in Nashville made it even more special, Borchetta said.

"My last race was Sept. 3 of 2005, my opening date for Big Machine Records was Sept. 1," said Borchetta, who is in the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame. "I didn't even tell my wife but I said, 'That's going to be it. I'm packing my helmet and I'm going to put every waking moment into building the label.' I was away from racing for 13 years so to come back and be able to race in Nashville is really great."

Borchetta's best finish this season before Saturday came on June 26, when he was sixth in the Mid-America Car Course race. He finished ninth July 3 at Road America.

Ken Thwaits from Brentwood, the only other driver from Tennessee, crashed and left the race with seven minutes left.

