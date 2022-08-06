ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville music mogul Scott Borchetta takes third in Trans Am 2 series race

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STgsQ_0h7VAx2Q00

Nashville music mogul, race car driver and team owner Scott Borchetta posted his best finish Saturday at third in the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Challenge in the Trans Am 2 series on the streets of downtown.

Brent Crews from Cornelius, North Carolina , claimed his second consecutive win, and Connor Mosack from Charlotte, North Carolina, was second.

Borchetta, who has spent 2½  years in the series, qualified third. The furthest he fell back was sixth. That came after the first restart.

Borchetta said his goal since joining the series was to make it to the podium. Now that he's done that he has a new goal.

"We're so close to No. 1 now," Borchetta said. "This class has such great drivers. Remember these two names — Connor Mosack and Brent Crews — because you're going to see them move up to (NASCAR) Xfinity and you're going to see them in Cup."

Adam Andretti, the nephew of legendary IndyCar driver Mario Andretti, finished fourth and Raga Matos finished fifth.

Borchetta is founder president/CEO of Nashville-based Big Machine Label Group.

Borchetta started his racing career at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in the 1990s where he was a three-time NASCAR super trucks champion. Having his best finish in the Trans Am 2 series come in Nashville made it even more special, Borchetta said.

"My last race was Sept. 3 of 2005, my opening date for Big Machine Records was Sept. 1," said Borchetta, who is in the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Hall of Fame. "I didn't even tell my wife but I said, 'That's going to be it. I'm packing my helmet and I'm going to put every waking moment into building the label.' I was away from racing for 13 years so to come back and be able to race in Nashville is really great."

Borchetta's best finish this season before Saturday came on June 26, when he was sixth in the Mid-America Car Course race. He finished ninth July 3 at Road America.

Ken Thwaits from Brentwood, the only other driver from Tennessee, crashed and left the race with seven minutes left.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville music mogul Scott Borchetta takes third in Trans Am 2 series race

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rewind943.com

Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee

There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
SPRINGFIELD, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Women in Business 2022: Kelly Sutton

Whether they’re working behind a desk, in the field, or on the road, trailblazing women are paving their own way in Music City. Now they’re taking a break from their busy schedules to share their success stories with us. THE DAILY HUSTLE. I talk about all the things...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Charlotte, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
styleblueprint.com

Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever

Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Andretti
Person
Scott Borchetta
WTVF

Nolensville baseball squad advances to LLWS for 2nd straight year

WARNER ROBBINS, Ga. (WTVF) — Nolensville's Little League baseball team is heading back to Williamsport. The squad defeated a team from Virginia to win the Southeast Regional Championship. The team didn't lose a game on their way to the title. Nolensville scored four runs in the top of the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Am#Indycar#Big Machine Label Group#Big Machine Records
brianhornback.com

Knoxville Democrats Fundraising for a Nashville D

This afternoon, Democrat Caleb Hemmer, opponent to Michelle Foreman, my current Republican State Executive Committee colleague is in Knoxville raising dollars. Foreman -v- Hemmer is a November General Election contest for TN State House District 59. Total votes cast in the August 4, 2022 Republican primary between Foreman and her...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Welcomes Two New Doctors

COLUMBIA – Mid-Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic is proud to welcome two new physicians to our practice for 2022. On August 15, Dr. Carson Strickland is joining MTBJ as an orthopedic surgeon specializing in the foot and ankle with special interest in total ankle replacement and ankle reconstruction. Dr. Strickland received degrees in Biology and Psychology from the University of Georgia in 2009. He received his Doctorate of Medicine in 2016, graduating in the top 1% of his class from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah, GA. He completed his orthopedic residency in 2021 at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center-Campbell Clinic in Memphis. Dr. Strickland completed his orthopedic fellowship for subspecialty training in surgery of the foot and ankle at the OrthoCarolina Foot and Ankle Institute in Charlotte, NC. In his spare time, Dr. Strickland enjoys spending time with his wife and their two daughters, playing golf, craft beers, and is an avid University of Georgia and Atlanta Braves sports fan.
COLUMBIA, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy