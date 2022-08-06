ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

WATCH: Bryant Young uses Hall of Fame speech to give emotional tribute to late son

By Barkley Truax about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vbm43_0h7VAw9h00
Notre Dame defensive tackle Bryant Young goes for a sack against Northwestern on Sept. 11, 1993. (Photo Credit: Jonathan Daniel/ALLSPORT)

Bryant Young, a former Notre Dame star and Super Bowl champion, was enshrined into the NFL Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio over the weekend, and used his speech to honor is late son, Kobe, who passed away in 2016. Like they always say, football is just a game.

Here is the incredibly touching tribute from Young about his son.

“I’ve introduced five of our children, Now I like you to meet Kobe,” Young said. “Born in August of 2001, Kobe loved life. He had an infectious smile, many interests, including football – he was a happy kid. And Fall of 2014, when he was 13, he started having headaches, a CAT scan revealed a brain tumor. I had just had knee surgery and deserved our full attention, but our focus and [my wife’s] shifted to Kobe. Five days later, surgeons removed the tumor and told us it was cancer.

“Kobe was back. As for eight days later, his spirits were good. He had the heart of a lion. My injuries seem trivial. Radiation would weaken him. Doctors told Kobe to give up football. It absolutely broke his heart. He turned the page and focused on basketball. The treatments were hard. Kobe showed immense courage, he felt good for months. We really were hopeful.

“The following in October, Kobe said that ‘I have a headache.’ The cancer was back. Doctors tried immunotherapy but it has spread too far too fast. Kobe sensed where things were heading and had questions. He didn’t fear death as much as the process of dying. Would it be painful? Would he be remembered? We assured Kobe we keep his memory alive and continue speaking his name. On October 11, 2016, God called Kobe home. Kobe you live on in our hearts. We will always speak your name.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On3.com

ESPN names Notre Dame OL Joe Alt a ‘second-year star’

Offensive tackle Joe Alt arrived at Notre Dame in 2021 as lower-ranked four-star player, per the On3 Consensus rankings. The majority of his high school career at Minneapolis Totino-Grace was spent playing tight end. He wasn’t expected to make a huge impact as a rookie. He ended his freshman...
NOTRE DAME, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
City
Canton, OH
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Basketball
Canton, OH
Football
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Canton, OH
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Basketball
On3.com

2024 four-star OL Peter Jones commits to Notre Dame over Penn State

Malvern (Pa.) Prep class of 2024 offensive lineman Peter Jones ended his recruiting process early, announcing his commitment to Notre Dame on Sunday. Jones is a double Penn State legacy and visited State College, Pa. on several occasions. He took just two trips to South Bend — in April and at the end of July. He also visited Penn State at the end of July, which was a good opportunity to compare his two favorite schools.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Fame#American Football#Cat
WyoPreps

WCA Hall of Fame Inductee Mark Miessler

Longtime Campbell County High School tennis coach Mark Miessler is one the seven new inductees into the Wyoming Coaches Association Hall of Fame. He became the Campbell County boys tennis coach in 1995 and by 1998, the program earned it's first state championship in the sport. In 2000, Miessler took over the girls tennis program for the Camels and promptly won a state championship.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Jon Bon Jovi leads Notre Dame football players in karaoke rendition of 'Livin On A Prayer'

Notre Dame is having a little bit of fun during its preseason practices. The other day, there was a karaoke party in South Bend, with a host of ND players belting out the lyrics to Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer.” Led by none other than the original artist himself, Mr. Jon Bon Jovi. Actually, Bon Jovi didn’t do any of the actual singing, which is a bit of a shame.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy