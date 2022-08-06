ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Quay Walker steals the show at Packers Family Night scrimmage

By Wes Blankenship about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WFkPF_0h7VAscn00
ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quay Walker introduced himself to the Green Bay family on Packers Family Night. It’s a glorified scrimmage for all those Cheeseheads up north.

Walker’s play paired with all that Wisconsin Cheddar like a fine Cabernet Sauvignon. I don’t think they bark up there like Georgia football fans did. But I have to imagine Packers fans are starting to like what they see from all of their Dawgs draft picks.

Yes, this bottle needs a little more age.

And it was just an appetizer.

A charcuterie board before the real meal, if you will.

But Packers fans still ought to enjoy the early sampling of Quay Walker’s speed and abilities.

If Aaron Jones could be tackled in the scrimmage, Walker would have met him for a one-yard gain on one play after a quick read to cross the offensive lines’ face masks and get to the edge.

Walker also covered Packers running back AJ Dillon on a swing pass. When Dillon tried to make an inside move and shake Walker, the Crisp County alum wrapped him up anyway.

Aaron Rodgers worked his wizardry on Quay Walker, but he won’t have to face that in real games

A tight throw from Aaron Rodgers to tight end Marcedes Lewis appeared to “pass right through” Quay Walker, according to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

Nevertheless, Walker was in the right spot at the right time.

If he was a hair slow to one of Aaron Rodgers’s psychedelic tattoo laser passes – as a rookie – I have to imagine he’ll only be that much better for it in the short run.

And that much scarier in the long run.

Georgia creating a little pipeline to the place that shared its ‘G’ logo

Yes, the Packers had the ‘G’ logo first.

Vince Dooley asked if his team could borrow it, and the rest is history.

But Georgia had Eric Stokes and Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker first. And the return on these investments is just starting to pay off.

Stokes put 55 tackles, 14 passes defended and one interception on his stat sheet as a rookie.

Wyatt is still learning the ropes, but he and his first-round NFL Draft pick counterpart (Walker) will carry high expectations into the 2022 Packers season.

They can watch film and make another step toward that as summer comes to a close.

For now, the sky’s the limit for this Dawgs / Packers family.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Made A Rare Admission On Danica Patrick

Aaron Rodgers hadn't spoken much about his split from Danica Patrick, but that changed this week. The Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared on a podcast and discussed a wide variety of topics, including his relationship with Patrick. "I was dating Danica, and that relationship was great for me because she...
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

3 Prominent Teams Mentioned For Odell Beckham Jr.

Just weeks away from the NFL's season opener, Odell Beckham Jr. remains on the open market. The star wide receiver is still more than capable of being a difference-maker for a team, but a torn ACL in the Super Bowl means he won't be available until the second half of the season at the earliest.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Georgia State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Racy Sean McVay Wife Photo

It's been quite the year for Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams head coach won his first Super Bowl, as Matthew Stafford and Co. topped the Cincinnati Bengals to win it all this past February. A more important ring came later in the year, though. Sean McVay married his longtime...
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Cut Former 1st Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly parted ways with a former first round pick. According to a report on Sunday morning, the Chiefs have released a former New York Giants first round selection. Kansas City had signed cornerback Deandre Baker, but is parting ways with him before the regular season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Michael Irvin

Michael Irvin is gearing up for another NFL season. The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned TV analyst is among the most-entertaining personalities in all of football. Irvin, who won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys, has long been a family man. The legendary Cowboys wide receiver has been with...
NFL
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Dooley
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Legendary NFL Star Emmitt Smith

Few running backs in NFL history are more popular than Emmitt Smith. The legendary Dallas Cowboys running back is the league's all-time leader in rushing yards, breaking the mark when he played for Jerry Jones' franchise. Smith has long since retired, spending more time with friends and family members. Early...
ARLINGTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Danica Patrick: NFL World Reacts

Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick formed quite the power couple for a while. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback and the former racing star dated for a couple of years, before calling it quits during the pandemic. Recently, Rodgers opened up about Patrick, revealing a story from their relationship. “I...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
Yardbarker

Is David Montgomery On His Way Out Of Chicago?

David Montgomery is in the 5th and final year of his rookie contract, and will need to be paid before the start of next season. If Poles won’t give Montgomery a new contract he will become an unrestricted free agent and can sign with whomever he wishes. Assuming Poles doesn’t intend to hand him the bag he’ll be looking for, one of the better possible outcomes is trading Montgomery before the trade deadline. Why risk getting nothing for him like the Chicago Bears got nothing for Allen Robinson when he left. Due to the balance of players leaving and new signings in the offseason the Bears didn’t even earn a compensatory pick for Robinson. That is what the Bears risk if they just let Montgomery walk. At least with a trade they can get some value for Montgomery.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Had 1 Main Reason For Picking Texas

Arch Manning chose the University of Texas over a number of notable SEC schools. The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, chose the Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia and Ole Miss, among other programs. David Cutcliffe, who coached the elder Mannings in college, believes...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player, Coach In Need Of A New Heart

Former Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Robert Lyles is in need of a life-saving heart transplant. Lyles, 61, has been in critical condition at Baylor St. Luke's Hospital since July 12, 2022, according to a GoFundMe. Randy Carodine, who organized the fundraiser, is seeking $100,000 worth of donations for Lyles.
HOUSTON, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy