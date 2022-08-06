Quay Walker steals the show at Packers Family Night scrimmage

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) catches a pass during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quay Walker introduced himself to the Green Bay family on Packers Family Night. It’s a glorified scrimmage for all those Cheeseheads up north.

Walker’s play paired with all that Wisconsin Cheddar like a fine Cabernet Sauvignon. I don’t think they bark up there like Georgia football fans did. But I have to imagine Packers fans are starting to like what they see from all of their Dawgs draft picks.

Yes, this bottle needs a little more age.

And it was just an appetizer.

A charcuterie board before the real meal, if you will.

But Packers fans still ought to enjoy the early sampling of Quay Walker’s speed and abilities.

If Aaron Jones could be tackled in the scrimmage, Walker would have met him for a one-yard gain on one play after a quick read to cross the offensive lines’ face masks and get to the edge.

Walker also covered Packers running back AJ Dillon on a swing pass. When Dillon tried to make an inside move and shake Walker, the Crisp County alum wrapped him up anyway.

Aaron Rodgers worked his wizardry on Quay Walker, but he won’t have to face that in real games

A tight throw from Aaron Rodgers to tight end Marcedes Lewis appeared to “pass right through” Quay Walker, according to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood.

Nevertheless, Walker was in the right spot at the right time.

If he was a hair slow to one of Aaron Rodgers’s psychedelic tattoo laser passes – as a rookie – I have to imagine he’ll only be that much better for it in the short run.

And that much scarier in the long run.

Georgia creating a little pipeline to the place that shared its ‘G’ logo

Yes, the Packers had the ‘G’ logo first.

Vince Dooley asked if his team could borrow it, and the rest is history.

But Georgia had Eric Stokes and Devonte Wyatt and Quay Walker first. And the return on these investments is just starting to pay off.

Stokes put 55 tackles, 14 passes defended and one interception on his stat sheet as a rookie.

Wyatt is still learning the ropes, but he and his first-round NFL Draft pick counterpart (Walker) will carry high expectations into the 2022 Packers season.

They can watch film and make another step toward that as summer comes to a close.

For now, the sky’s the limit for this Dawgs / Packers family.