WATCH: Mark Stoops, Will Levis & Jacquez Jones after Kentucky Football Fan Day Practice

 3 days ago
Aaron Perkins | KSR

The Kentucky football team opened its doors to the Big Blue Nation Saturday morning. If you’re a fan of defensive football, you probably liked what you saw. Will Levis was not happy with his performance.

“Today was not good,” said the Kentucky quarterback. “It’s not up to our standard.”

The Kentucky defense invaded passing lines to tip balls and pick off a few passes. D’Eryk Jackson finished the practice with a pick six, but there were a few pass break-ups that could have been interceptions.

“We need to get on the jugs machine,” said senior linebacker Jacquez Jones. “We dropped a lot. D-Jack ended the practice, but we gotta sure we get (more). It’s good to get hands on the ball, but we need to put the ball back in the offense’s hands, so we need to catch them.”

Throughout the next four weeks of preseason practice, there will be ups and downs for both sides of the line of scrimmage. The Kentucky defense had the upper hand today. Now it’s up to the offense to push through and learn from the adversity.

“You would expect the defense to be a little further ahead, however, I’m not concerned. When you put it all together, we are who we are,” Mark Stoops said. “When you set it up and set up plays, it looks kind of rough at times right now. That’s just cause we’re letting it all roll through right now.”

There’s still plenty of work to be done at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility. The Wildcats will get a brief break from the gridiron Sunday before returning to the field for week two of fall camp on Monday. More from Saturday’s Kentucky football open practice is right around the corner on Kentucky Sports Radio dot com.

Kentucky Recaps Open Practice

Mark Stoops
