NC State football countdown to kickoff: 28

Former NC State football cornerback Lamont Reid (Photo by Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 28 days away from Friday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 28.

28: Significant notes involving the number 28 in NC State football history

• Two NC State football assistant coaches are in their 28th year of coaching. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tony Gibson is in his fourth season at Raleigh, the third in his current position.

Gibson began his career as a high school coach in West Virginia before quickly working his way up the coaching ladder. His big break came in 2001 came when he was hired as a defensive backs coach at West Virginia.

He then coached at Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona before returning to WVU in 2013 and was promoted to defensive coordinator a year later, a position he held through 2018 before arriving at NC State.

Mitchell started as a cornerbacks coach at BYU in 1995. In 2006, he accepted a similar position at Texas Tech before joining East Carolina as a defensive coordinator in 2010. He moved to corners coach at West Virginia, coaching with Gibson, in 2013 and then moved to Virginia Tech in 2016 before coming to Raleigh.

• One of the better former No. 28 on the NC State football roster was cornerback Lamont Reid.

From 2001-04, Reid broke up 32 passes, which ranks seventh best in NC State history. Reid was also an excellent kickoff returner, boasting the fourth-best average at NC State with 26.2 yards per runback.

In 2002, Reid averaged 30.3 yards per kickoff return. Two years later, he had the exact same average. Both of them are ranked tied for third in NC State history for a single season, surpassed last season by Zonovan Knight’s 34.4-yard average.

Reid’s return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown against East Tennessee State in 2002 remains the last time the opening kick was returned for a score at NC State.

Reid received a cup of tea in the NFL after his playing days at NC State were over, playing in 2005 with the Arizona Cardinals.

• Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State football is 1-3 on games played on the 28th of the month.

The first game on the 28th was in Doeren’s initial season at NC State, an easy win over Central Michigan. A chance to snap a three-game losing streak on the 28th of the month was robbed from NC State when UCLA defected from the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at the last hour.

That game had been scheduled for Dec. 28.