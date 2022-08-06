ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NC State football countdown to kickoff: 28

By Matt Carter about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pr1WQ_0h7VAbrg00
Former NC State football cornerback Lamont Reid (Photo by Al Tielemans/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The NC State football season opener for 2022 is at East Carolina on Sept. 3 — or 28 days away from Friday. The Wolfpacker continues its countdown for the season with notes about the number 28.

28: Significant notes involving the number 28 in NC State football history

Two NC State football assistant coaches are in their 28th year of coaching. Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Tony Gibson is in his fourth season at Raleigh, the third in his current position.

Gibson began his career as a high school coach in West Virginia before quickly working his way up the coaching ladder. His big break came in 2001 came when he was hired as a defensive backs coach at West Virginia.

He then coached at Michigan, Pittsburgh and Arizona before returning to WVU in 2013 and was promoted to defensive coordinator a year later, a position he held through 2018 before arriving at NC State.

Mitchell started as a cornerbacks coach at BYU in 1995. In 2006, he accepted a similar position at Texas Tech before joining East Carolina as a defensive coordinator in 2010. He moved to corners coach at West Virginia, coaching with Gibson, in 2013 and then moved to Virginia Tech in 2016 before coming to Raleigh.

• One of the better former No. 28 on the NC State football roster was cornerback Lamont Reid.

From 2001-04, Reid broke up 32 passes, which ranks seventh best in NC State history. Reid was also an excellent kickoff returner, boasting the fourth-best average at NC State with 26.2 yards per runback.

In 2002, Reid averaged 30.3 yards per kickoff return. Two years later, he had the exact same average. Both of them are ranked tied for third in NC State history for a single season, surpassed last season by Zonovan Knight’s 34.4-yard average.

Reid’s return of the opening kickoff for a touchdown against East Tennessee State in 2002 remains the last time the opening kick was returned for a score at NC State.

Reid received a cup of tea in the NFL after his playing days at NC State were over, playing in 2005 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Under head coach Dave Doeren, NC State football is 1-3 on games played on the 28th of the month.

The first game on the 28th was in Doeren’s initial season at NC State, an easy win over Central Michigan. A chance to snap a three-game losing streak on the 28th of the month was robbed from NC State when UCLA defected from the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl at the last hour.

That game had been scheduled for Dec. 28.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Several Michigan freshmen 'popping' in practice, will play this year

Michigan started fall camp a week ago in preparation for the Sept. 3 opener with Colorado State, with all classes participating. Yesterday, head coach Jim Harbaugh joined Jon Jansen on the In the Trenches podcast to discuss the first several practices, singling out a few standouts — including a freshman in running back C.J Stokes who is “going to be good,” he said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

L'Damian Washington: Who is the new Oklahoma wide receiver coach

Late on Sunday night, college football was struck with the sudden resignation of now former Oklahoma Sooners wide receivers coach Cale Gundy. L’Damian Washington now takes over in place of Gundy. Shortly after the news of Gundy’s resignation, first-year Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables released a statement in which...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
On3.com

Bill O'Brien reveals why he came to Alabama, how the experience has helped him

Bill O’Brien was the laughing stock of the NFL when Nick Saban hired him ahead of the 2021 season. With one year as Alabama‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under his belt, he’s helped produce the first-ever Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Crimson Tide history, won a SEC Championship and made it to the national championship game last season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Texas Tech#Cardinals#Countdown#American Football#College Football#Wolfpacker#Byu#Raleigh
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Tyler Van Dyke dismisses the idea of week one scheduling being important

The Miami Hurricanes open the season against Bethune-Cookman University, an FCS squad that looks a little bit different than their week one opponent last year in SEC champion Alabama. Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was asked if it’s better to have an opponent like and FCS program week one in order ‘work out the kinks’ versus playing a school like Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

ESPN names Notre Dame OL Joe Alt a ‘second-year star’

Offensive tackle Joe Alt arrived at Notre Dame in 2021 as lower-ranked four-star player, per the On3 Consensus rankings. The majority of his high school career at Minneapolis Totino-Grace was spent playing tight end. He wasn’t expected to make a huge impact as a rookie. He ended his freshman...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

ESPN ranks the potential first time College Football Playoff teams

With the 2022 college football season right around the corner, oddsmakers are putting in the numbers that will see the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State (in whichever order) become the preseason favorites to win the College Football Playoff once again. Together, the three programs have made 13 collective CFP appearances over its eight-year existence.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy