Celtics' Jayson Tatum on Offseason Trade Rumors: 'Just Control What You Can Control'

Bleacher Report
Joe Tsai: Nets' Coaches, Front Office 'Have My Support' amid Kevin Durant Rumors
Brooklyn Nets team governor Joe Tsai appears to have called Kevin Durant's bluff. "Our front office and coaching staff have my support," Tsai tweeted Monday. "We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets." The Athletic's Shams Charania reported earlier in the day that Durant "reiterated his...
Bleacher Report
What Went Wrong with Steve Nash, and Where Do Nets Go from Here with Kevin Durant?
Just when it started to feel like the NBA offseason was calming down, Kevin Durant dropped a big old spoon into the pot, stirred it, shook it up and dumped it out. On Monday, The Athletic's Shams Charania broke the news that KD had issued an ultimatum to Brooklyn Nets governor Joe Tsai:
Bleacher Report
Has Every NBA Team Fixed Its Biggest Weakness This Offseason?
The NBA offseason isn't technically over yet, although the free agent market is all but dried up (unless your team is interested in signing a former Laker). Few deals get done in August when most front offices are on vacation, something many didn't get last year with the draft and free agency moved back a month. There's still uncertainty around Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, potential trades that could shake up rosters and eventually lead to more free-agent activity, however.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Trade Rumors: Pelicans Remain Interested amid 'Steep' Asking Price
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly still interested in trading for All-Star forward Kevin Durant despite a "steep" asking price from the Brooklyn Nets. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets are looking to get "an All-Star level player, rotation players and significant draft compensation" in exchange for Durant.
Bleacher Report
B/R NBA Staff: Which Young Star Would You Build Around from Last 5 Drafts?
The talent level across the NBA feels like it's at an all-time high, and thanks to the league's young stars, the future looks, almost incredibly, even brighter. Thinking about what's still to come, Bleacher Report set out to rank the best young stars to build around. Our Process. Six NBA...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Kyrie Irving 'Hates' 'Terrible' Steve Nash and 'Bad' Sean Marks
Kyrie Irving reportedly also wants the Brooklyn Nets to part with both head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks, following in the path of Kevin Durant. "Kyrie Irving hates these guys," a source told Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post. "He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad."
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Kevin Durant Hurt His Trade Value by Giving Nets' Joe Tsai an Ultimatum
If Kevin Durant's ultimate goal is to be traded away from the Brooklyn Nets, he apparently didn't help himself with his reported ultimatum. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Durant met with Nets governor Joe Tsai and said Brooklyn needs to either fire the combination of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade him.
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton Contract Talks Not 'Contentious;' Deal Not Close
Restricted free agent Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to come to terms on a new contract. Negotiations "have not been contentious but remain at a standstill," according to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor (h/t RealGM). The Cavaliers are willing to give Sexton a three-year, $40 million deal, but he...
Bleacher Report
Blockbuster NBA Trades that Can Still Happen This Offseason
The NBA offseason still feels very much unsettled, with Kevin Durant's trade request remaining unfulfilled and the Utah Jazz still on the brink of a total tear down. However, if you're looking for any blockbuster trades to go down this summer, look no further than Brooklyn and Utah. Players like...
Bleacher Report
Jayson Tatum Says Kevin Durant Trade Is Brad Stevens' 'Decision and That's His Job'
Jayson Tatum has heard the rumors that President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens has been cooking up trade offers for Kevin Durant. The Boston Celtics star is staying out of it. "The cool part about his job is Brad don't tell me how to do my job anymore. You not...
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Tweets '😂 Slow News Day' After Rumor He Left Nets Group Chat
Ben Simmons has apparently heard the rumors of his unceremonious exit from the Brooklyn Nets' team group chat. Simmons seemingly responded Tuesday to a report he angered Kevin Durant by leaving a team group chat when asked if he would be playing ahead of the Nets' Game 4 matchup against the Boston Celtics.
Bleacher Report
Zach LaVine Assures Bulls Fans He's Ready for Challenges After Landing $215M Contract
If the Chicago Bulls are going to win a playoff series for the first time since the 2014-15 season, they will need Zach LaVine to live up to expectations as a max-contract player. To hear him tell it, there's nothing to worry about. "People really don't have to worry about...
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Says He Ignores Critics, Enjoying 'Best Summer of My Life'
Andrew Wiggins has heard plenty of criticism throughout his NBA career but says he's now immune to outside talk after winning a championship. “It’s good morals,” Wiggins told Doug Smith of the Toronto Star. “Not letting little things bother me. I’ve always been one to not really care what people think too much ... I listen to my family, I listen to my friends and God. The circle is tight; that’s the way it’s always been."
