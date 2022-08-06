Read on www.uwdawgpound.com
These 5 Oregon Ducks are Ready to Get Autzen Stadium Rocking Again in 2022
The 2021 college football season was a bust for the Oregon Ducks. It was a season that saw them get knocked out of the top-four twice, missing out on the College Football Playoff, foiled by Utah twice, and eventually capping off the season with a loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. All after a promising start with a Week 2 takedown of Ohio State in Columbus, too. However, defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux did go in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, so that?s a win, right?
kcfmradio.com
Ems Run; Number One Prospect Chooses Oregon
With Just 4 weeks remaining in the season the Eugene Emeralds are in contention to winning the Northwest league as they sit just a game and a half back from the league leading Vancouver Canadians whom they face in a 6 game series beginning tomorrow at home at PK Park. The Ems have series left with Hillsboro, Tri-City and Everett, but with a winning series this week could take the league lead. The closest team to the top two leaders is Spokane which currently sits 6 games back with plenty of time to still make a run. Tickets are available for this weeks series with Vancouver with games beginning at 6:35 nightly.
Shifting NCAA landscape leaves Beavers in limbo as Oregon State begins 2022 football season
On the first day of Oregon State football practice, the music pulsating from the speakers shook Prothro Field. Coming off their best season since 2013, the energy and optimism of the players seemed to match the music in the air. “They love this game,” coach Jonathan Smith, “and you can...
Addicted To Quack
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball: Movement in The Coaches Roster
Oregon Ducks Men’s Basketball Announces Coaching Changes. Last week the Oregon Ducks formally announced that new assistant coach Armon Gates had signed a contract. You can read about coach Gates’ history here. Assistant coach Kevin McKenna is moving to a staff support position as director of player development....
Oregon Ducks practice observations: Starting offensive lineman absent, 2 others limited on fourth day of fall camp
EUGENE — An offensive and defensive lineman were absent from the Oregon Ducks’ fourth practice of fall camp. Starting right tackle Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and defensive tackle Maceal Afaese were not on the field with the rest of the team Monday afternoon at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex. Walk-on offensive lineman...
Texas A&M transfer Caleb Chapman looking to bring explosiveness back to Oregon Ducks passing game
EUGENE — When Caleb Chapman has played, he’s been hard to contain. The challenge has been keeping him on the field. The Oregon Ducks’ newest wide receiver, who transferred from Texas A&M, tore his left anterior cruciate ligament just two games into his true freshman season in 2018. The following season, he saw limited action in 11 games.
247Sports
Home Sweet Home: Oregon transfer Jayson Jones set to make an impact
AUBURN, Alabama–As the CEO and head performance trainer at Step By Step Sports Training in Birmingham, Leonard Stephens had heard about a big kid from Calera named Jayson Jones before he ran into the football player and his father while with another prospect on a recruiting visit. That was the first of several random encounters before they decided to work together.
osubeavers.com
Once a Beaver walk-on, David Montagne, ’87, joins effort to complete Reser Stadium
Besides his family, David Montagne says the one factor that has impacted his life the most has been Oregon State. That's what has inspired his transformational gift to the Completing Reser Stadium project. "Reser Stadium is going to be the first glimpse of Oregon State that first-years get when they...
Lebanon-Express
OSU men's basketball: Transfer guard Christian Wright brings DI game experience
Christian Wright had no hard feelings when it didn’t work out after one season at the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs hired a new men’s basketball head coach, former Florida coach Mike White, this past offseason, and Wright simply wasn’t part of the plans. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound...
63-year-old athlete finds peace, camaraderie in Oregon Senior Games
As Jeff Ginalias lined up on the track at Corvallis High School, ready to practice his 100-meter sprint, he knew that a recent hamstring issue would likely inhibit him from running to his fullest potential. He ran about halfway before having to hop over to a bench and sit down.
‘Profoundly devastating’: Invasive emerald ash borer threatens Oregon trees
Jennifer Killian knew the inevitable was coming. She just didn’t know how soon. As an urban forester for the city of Corvallis, her biggest fear was that the emerald ash borer, an invasive beetle, would be found in Oregon. “I was telling people, ‘20 years, it’ll be here in...
philomathnews.com
Many Oregonians will have to vote again on psilocybin
On a recent Monday evening, as a heatwave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties: Should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?. Measure...
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in […] The post Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Victims of Oregon’s historic wildfires face tough tradeoffs: To rebuild or leave?
After nearly two years of construction delays, price spikes and fights with her insurance company, Debbie Fawcett finally has a home again, one with a foundation instead of wheels. The 58-year-old school counselor had been living in an RV on her property just outside Gates since the Beachie Creek fire...
oregoncoasttoday.com
The story of Camp Adair
Learn the fascinating history of Camp Adair straight from John Baker, camp expert and author of “Camp Adair: The Story of a World War II Cantonment,” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Newport 60+ Activity Center. Baker has been a high school and college teacher, dean and vice-president,...
Emerald Media
Wheeler: How Eugene sanitized itself for Oregon22
---------- The world has come to town. But what it saw was not Eugene. The 2022 World Athletics Championships brought over 200 countries, 50,000 daily visitors and prominent government officials. The city they witnessed was a quaint Oregon town — Tracktown, USA, if you will — of bike lanes and vegan breakfast cafes.
yachatsnews.com
Feds allocate more than $20 million to 11 Oregon airports for renovations to accommodate more traffic, lure commercial carriers
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Corvallis Municipal Airport, the...
opb.org
Oregon Native language institute marks 25th anniversary, gets new funding
This story originally appeared on Underscore News. Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden.
nbc16.com
Severe weather could start and spread new wildfires Tuesday
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Oregon's Cascades could see severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Strong winds and large hail threaten Oregon's high country Tuesday afternoon and evening, but it's lightning that posses the the biggest threat. Dry lightning is associated with thunderstorms with very little rain. These storms usually produce lightning and...
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
