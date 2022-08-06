Four-star guard Elijah Gertrude down to five schools

Elijah Gertrude / Credit: Dan Fritz

Class of 2023 four-star prospect Elijah Gertrude tells On3 he’s down to five schools: Virginia, Kansas, Seton Hall, St. John’s, and Rutgers.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard from Jersey City (NJ) Hudson Catholic also received offers from Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Iona, Saint Peter’s, St. Bonaventure, and others.

Gertrude has visited each of his finalists besides Kansas. Virginia and St. John’s hosted him officially, whereas Seton Hall and Rutgers were unofficial trips.

Gertrude is a three-star recruit that ranks 163rd nationally in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, the average ranking from all four major recruiting media companies. On3’s evaluators are much higher than the industry on Gertrude, ranking him as a four-star recruit and 108th nationally.

This summer, Gertrude averaged 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists pet game for City Rocks (NY) on the EYBL Circuit. He also shot 55 percent from the field and 43 percent from three.

Elijah Gertrude gives statement on finalists, talks decision timeline

“These five schools have done a great job recruiting me and I want to thank the coaches for doing so,” Gertrude said to On3. “I’m looking forward to going to visit these schools and to continue building relationships.”

Gertrude says he’s aiming for a late-September commitment.