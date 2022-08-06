LSU chooses BJ Ojulari to wear prestigious No. 18 jersey this season

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The No. 18 jersey is one of the great LSU traditions, given to the player — or players — who best exemplify Tigers football. This year, Brian Kelly has decided who will wear that number.

BJ Ojulari, a junior defensive end, will wear No. 18 this season, Kelly announced via Twitter. He follows Damone Clark as LSU players to wear the numbers since the tradition came about in 2003.

“His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents,” Kelly tweeted. “He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field.”

One former No. 18, Jacob Hester, took to Twitter to congratulate Ojulari on the honor. Hester wore the number from 2004-07 before becoming a third-round NFL Draft pick.

“The newest member of the [18] fraternity was an absolute no brainer,” Hester tweeted. “He embodies everything it means to be a LSU Tiger on and off the field. Welcome to the club @Bj_O9!”

Last season, Ojulari had 54 total tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks.

Kayshon Boutte to wear No. 7 for LSU in 2022

He’s not the only Tiger to wear a coveted number this season, though. Earlier this offseason, LSU announced wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is wearing No. 7 this season as part of a tradition that goes back to the 1970s.

LSU’s tradition of awarding the No. 7 jersey to star players stretches back to the 1970s. In 2008, it was popularized with the arrival of Patrick Peterson. Other Tigers who’ve worn the number include Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, Ja’Marr Chase and Grant Delpit. In 2021, top LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. donned the legendary No. 7 prior to going No. 3 overall to the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Boutte has totaled 83 catches for 1,244 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two college seasons. A leg injury held him out of a majority of the Tigers’ season last year, but he should be ready to go for the Tigers’ season opener against Florida State this season.