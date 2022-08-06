ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Live Updates: Shelton Sampson commitment ceremony

By Billy Embody about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R52Bx_0h7VADsM00
5-star WR Shelton Sampson. (On3)

2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson is set for his commitment ceremony on Saturday. The five-star prospect is set to announce at 3:06 p.m. CT on The Jordy Culotta Show. Watch on their YouTube page or follow along in the thread below with The Bengal Tiger’s live coverage.

LSU is the favorite, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Sampson also has finalists Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Shelton Sampson ranks as the No. 32 overall wide receiver in the country, No. 6 wide receiver in the nation and No. 3 prospect in Louisiana.

Shelton Sampson commitment live updates

Stay tuned for live updates below from Sampson’s ceremony.

1:23 p.m. CT: Sampson will broadcast live on his Instagram page when he announces. Follow at @_sheltonnnn.

3 p.m. CT: The scene is set for Sampson’s announcement.

3:08 p.m. CT: Shelton Sampson arrives at his commitment.

3:14 p.m. CT: “It’s been interesting. We’ve tried to keep him humble at all times.” -LaToya Sampson on her son’s process.

3:15 p.m. CT: A pair of 2023 prospects in attendance are Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn standouts Rickie Collins and Jordan Matthews.

3:19 p.m. CT: Sampson’s ceremony begins with a prayer.

3:30 p.m. CT: Shelton Sampson commits to LSU.

Shelton Sampson scouting report

“Big-play wide receiver with one of the best combinations of vertical speed and catch radius in the 2023 cycle. Clocked a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 prior to his junior season. Uses that speed to create separation on downfield routes with regularity. Pairs the long speed with advanced ball skills.

“Shows the ability to leap over defenders to high-point the ball in contested situations. Comes down with some fantastic one-handed and diving grabs. A younger prospect for the cycle who continues to show improvement over time.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jordy Culotta Show#Lsu#Texas A M#Sheltonnnn
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy