Live Updates: Shelton Sampson commitment ceremony

5-star WR Shelton Sampson. (On3)

2023 Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic wide receiver Shelton Sampson is set for his commitment ceremony on Saturday. The five-star prospect is set to announce at 3:06 p.m. CT on The Jordy Culotta Show. Watch on their YouTube page or follow along in the thread below with The Bengal Tiger’s live coverage.

LSU is the favorite, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. Sampson also has finalists Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M.

According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies, Shelton Sampson ranks as the No. 32 overall wide receiver in the country, No. 6 wide receiver in the nation and No. 3 prospect in Louisiana.

Shelton Sampson commitment live updates

Stay tuned for live updates below from Sampson’s ceremony.

1:23 p.m. CT: Sampson will broadcast live on his Instagram page when he announces. Follow at @_sheltonnnn.

3 p.m. CT: The scene is set for Sampson’s announcement.

3:08 p.m. CT: Shelton Sampson arrives at his commitment.

3:14 p.m. CT: “It’s been interesting. We’ve tried to keep him humble at all times.” -LaToya Sampson on her son’s process.

3:15 p.m. CT: A pair of 2023 prospects in attendance are Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn standouts Rickie Collins and Jordan Matthews.

3:19 p.m. CT: Sampson’s ceremony begins with a prayer.

3:30 p.m. CT: Shelton Sampson commits to LSU.

Shelton Sampson scouting report

“Big-play wide receiver with one of the best combinations of vertical speed and catch radius in the 2023 cycle. Clocked a sub 4.4-second 40-yard dash at 6-foot-4 prior to his junior season. Uses that speed to create separation on downfield routes with regularity. Pairs the long speed with advanced ball skills.

“Shows the ability to leap over defenders to high-point the ball in contested situations. Comes down with some fantastic one-handed and diving grabs. A younger prospect for the cycle who continues to show improvement over time.”