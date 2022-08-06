Live Updates: Five-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commitment ceremony

BATON ROUGE, La. — After a busy round of visits to each of his four finalists this summer, five-star Louisiana wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is ready to reveal his college commitment.

Sampson, the nation’s No. 4-ranked wide receiver out of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic, is choosing from LSU, Florida State, Alabama and Texas A&M live from his high school on Saturday with a 3:06 p.m. CT announcement time set. The in-state Tigers are leading the way on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman is live on hand in Baton Rouge with updates from the announcement ceremony:

3:32 p.m. CT: The Tigers coaching staff went above and beyond in their quest for Shelton Sampson Jr. It worked.

3:29 p.m. CT: LSU wins out and keeps one of Louisiana’s top prospect in state.

3:25 p.m. CT: The order of the colleges appear in the videos goes Texas A&M, Florida State, LSU and Alabama.

3:20 p.m. CT: They have a commitment preview playing dimmed lights. It is similar to videos he posted all week. Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and LSU highlights intertwined with high school highlights.

3:19 p.m. CT: AD praising Shelton away from field, in classroom and in school and with recruiting praises mom and dad for their job with Shelton.

3:17 p.m. CT: Decision coming. Parents and Shelton sitting down. We are beginning the process with Catholic remarks.

3:15 p.m. CT: Mom is talking about how Shelton has remained humble despite blowing up with SEC offers in 10th grade.

3:13 p.m. CT: Things are picking up here.

3:10 p.m. CT: Shelton chilling with his family in jeans and a black hoodie as coach does live radio for announcement. He seems calm and is showing very little emotion.

3:09 p.m. CT: With no team having any of the buzz, Shelton has created an aura of mystery.

3:06 p.m. CT: It’s 3:06 at Catholic High, Shelton is just walked into the room. One of the more unique commitment ceremonies I can recall where there is very little buzz about the choice — he’s kept it very close.

2:59 p.m. CT: 6 is the Number the Shelton wears, he will commit at 3:06 PM which is on purpose, August 6 was also purposely chosen.

2:57 p.m. CT: Still waiting on Sampson.

2:54 p.m. CT: Catholic high coaches raving about Shelton offseason. “Needs to have S over the top” against teams this year. Catholic has big games vs Woodlawn and Easton, and they think their 5-star will be heavily involved.

2:34 p.m. CT: No word from Shelton yet. He has not told anyone in his circle to our knowledge of his decision, publicly. Lot of LSU buzz but also Texas A&M and even some Florida State.

2:30 p.m. CT: The hats are out.