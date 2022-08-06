ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Live Updates: Five-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. commitment ceremony

By Sam Spiegelman about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X1nX3_0h7VA6mW00

BATON ROUGE, La. — After a busy round of visits to each of his four finalists this summer, five-star Louisiana wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. is ready to reveal his college commitment.

Sampson, the nation’s No. 4-ranked wide receiver out of Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic, is choosing from LSU, Florida State, Alabama and Texas A&M live from his high school on Saturday with a 3:06 p.m. CT announcement time set. The in-state Tigers are leading the way on On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

On3 National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman is live on hand in Baton Rouge with updates from the announcement ceremony:

3:32 p.m. CT: The Tigers coaching staff went above and beyond in their quest for Shelton Sampson Jr. It worked.

3:29 p.m. CT: LSU wins out and keeps one of Louisiana’s top prospect in state.

3:25 p.m. CT: The order of the colleges appear in the videos goes Texas A&M, Florida State, LSU and Alabama.

3:20 p.m. CT: They have a commitment preview playing dimmed lights. It is similar to videos he posted all week. Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State and LSU highlights intertwined with high school highlights.

3:19 p.m. CT: AD praising Shelton away from field, in classroom and in school and with recruiting praises mom and dad for their job with Shelton.

3:17 p.m. CT: Decision coming. Parents and Shelton sitting down. We are beginning the process with Catholic remarks.

3:15 p.m. CT: Mom is talking about how Shelton has remained humble despite blowing up with SEC offers in 10th grade.

3:13 p.m. CT: Things are picking up here.

3:10 p.m. CT: Shelton chilling with his family in jeans and a black hoodie as coach does live radio for announcement. He seems calm and is showing very little emotion.

3:09 p.m. CT: With no team having any of the buzz, Shelton has created an aura of mystery.

3:06 p.m. CT: It’s 3:06 at Catholic High, Shelton is just walked into the room. One of the more unique commitment ceremonies I can recall where there is very little buzz about the choice — he’s kept it very close.

2:59 p.m. CT: 6 is the Number the Shelton wears, he will commit at 3:06 PM which is on purpose, August 6 was also purposely chosen.

2:57 p.m. CT: Still waiting on Sampson.

2:54 p.m. CT: Catholic high coaches raving about Shelton offseason. “Needs to have S over the top” against teams this year. Catholic has big games vs Woodlawn and Easton, and they think their 5-star will be heavily involved.

2:34 p.m. CT: No word from Shelton yet. He has not told anyone in his circle to our knowledge of his decision, publicly. Lot of LSU buzz but also Texas A&M and even some Florida State.

2:30 p.m. CT: The hats are out.

Comments / 12

Related
tigerdroppings.com

LSU QB Race Prediction

This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

$50,000 Powerball Winner Confirmed in Louisiana

The Louisiana Lottery Corporation has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold for the 08/06/22 drawing is worth $50,000 this morning. The drawing which was telecast across the country for the multi-state lottery game featured a top prize payout of $20,000,000. The $50,000 winning ticket is just one of many "big...
wbrz.com

Another Baton Rouge thrift store is closing its doors

BATON ROUGE - A thrift store primarily serving women recently released from prison is closing its doors, according to The Advocate. Connections For Life on Highland Road served the Baton Rouge community for around 15 years, according to The Advocate. The thrift store, operated by a nonprofit group of the same name, aided women recently released from prison to help them get back on their feet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Dangerous late-night car stunts once again under investigation in Baton Rouge; videos show reckless drivers along Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - Authorities were called out to Siegen Lane late Friday night after hearing reports of people doing dangerous car stunts in the area. East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies and Baton Rouge police responded to Siegen Lane Friday when crowds of people gathered to watch and partake in the stunts, burning rubber and drag racing in parking lots and intersections.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy