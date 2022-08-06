Michael Bennet plays key role in adding $4 billion to fight drought in the West

Read on www.cpr.org
Steve Pierce
2d ago
he has never played a key role in any legislation, both our senators are weak links, democratic follow the leader stoodges
Reply
2
Related
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
Republicans promise vote-a-rama 'hell' as Manchin, Sinema advance Dem social spending and tax bill
Republican senators are promising to make the Senate's upcoming vote-a-rama "hell" for Democrats over their social spending and tax bill, and are even threatening to tank a continuing resolution as payback. "What will vote-a-rama be like? It will be like hell," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in a press conference...
eenews.net
Republicans unload on Manchin, Sinema on reconciliation
Senate Republicans today slammed moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in comments that threatened to block permitting reforms planned for next month. The comments from Senate Energy and Natural Resources ranking member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and other Republicans follow news last night that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joe Manchin said Democratic holdout Kyrsten Sinema would do her 'due diligence' and 'make her own decision' on the Inflation Reduction Act
Manchin said he had a "nice conversation" with Sinema and that they are "talking" about the bill.
POLITICO
Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple of changes to Democrats' party-line bill. She wants to nix the carried interest provision and add drought funding.
“You have to have a background check, fingerprints, go through a gun safety course, etc., mental health type thing,” he said of the hurdles for getting a license. Jacobs pointed back to his work as a county clerk, estimating that he had issued roughly 10,000 pistol permits, and “we’ve hardly ever had an incident” because of New York’s requirements including a background check, character references, a safety course and other measures.
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat
Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
Democrats reach agreement with Sinema on economic package, setting the stage for a Senate vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have agreed to eleventh-hour changes to their marquee economic legislation, they announced late Thursday, clearing the major impediment to pushing one of President Joe Biden’s paramount election-year priorities through the chamber in coming days. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., a centrist seen as the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Joe Manchin spotted chatting up Kyrsten Sinema on the Senate floor as Dems' Inflation Reduction Act hangs in the balance
Sinema has thus far stayed silent as to whether she will support the Dems' spending deal. Meanwhile, GOP senators were also spotted chatting her up.
Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Washington Examiner
Senate GOP blocks $35-a-month cap on insulin in sweeping reconciliation bill
Republican senators blocked a provision that would cap the monthly price of insulin at $35 on grounds that it does not conform with the Senate's budget reconciliation rules. The proposed addition to the Inflation Reduction Act did not meet the 60-vote threshold necessary after the Senate parliamentarian determined that it did not conform with budget rules that would allow a simple majority for it to pass. Seven Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking member on the budget committee, raised a point of order against the provision.
San Francisco's biggest recall bankrollers love Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Two wealthy Bay Area executives who've helped bankroll special recall elections of California politicians are now throwing their financial support behind U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., according to FEC filings reviewed by SFGATE. The two executives, David Sacks and William Oberndorf, have already come under fire for their prodigious spending...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AccuWeather
U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday afternoon passed a bill that tackles health care and taxes, and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history after a lengthy "vote-a-rama." The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was passed along party lines with Vice President Kamala...
U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema
U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
thecentersquare.com
Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fact check: Florida teaching certificate law only applies to military veterans, not their spouses
A new Florida law offers five-year teaching certificates for military veterans without bachelor's degrees. Spouses are only eligible for fee waivers.
Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters wins Arizona Senate GOP nomination
The Arizona GOP governor race is still too close to call between Trump-backed candidate Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor-Robson, but voters in the state are making clear choices in other Republican races, including who will face off against Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in November. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard has the details. Aug. 3, 2022.
Two judges to retire from Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Court
Elizabeth Weishaupl and Frederick Martinez.Colorado's 18th Judicial Court. (Douglas County, Colo.) Two 18th Judicial District Court judges have announced their retirements on Jan. 10, 2023, creating two judgeship vacancies that will be eventually voted upon by residents of the district.
The Senate Has Passed a Historic Bill Addressing Climate Change
This article was originally published by Vogue. On Sunday afternoon, the U.S. Senate passed a $750 billion climate change, health care, and tax bill that has quickly come to represent a cornerstone of President Biden’s promises—and prospects—ahead of the midterm elections in November. Over the weekend, a...
Comments / 7