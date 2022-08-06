ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Michael Bennet plays key role in adding $4 billion to fight drought in the West

By Caitlyn Kim
cpr.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cpr.org

Comments / 7

Steve Pierce
2d ago

he has never played a key role in any legislation, both our senators are weak links, democratic follow the leader stoodges

Reply
2
Related
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema changed her mind — but now Bernie Sanders is an issue

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Thursday that the Senate would reconvene on Saturday for a vote on a motion to proceed with the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.Many people expected the vote on the Democrats’ signature climate and health care legislation to happen over the weekend, so Schumer’s announcement was not that surprising. What was shocking – and perhaps a bit perplexing – is that Schumer was willing to do this despite the fact that the legislation still has no guarantee of passing. Specifically, Kyrsten Sinema — the conservative Arizona Democrat who has vexed colleagues in her party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Republicans unload on Manchin, Sinema on reconciliation

Senate Republicans today slammed moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, in comments that threatened to block permitting reforms planned for next month. The comments from Senate Energy and Natural Resources ranking member John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and other Republicans follow news last night that...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Colorado Government
POLITICO

Kyrsten Sinema is seeking a couple of changes to Democrats' party-line bill. She wants to nix the carried interest provision and add drought funding.

“You have to have a background check, fingerprints, go through a gun safety course, etc., mental health type thing,” he said of the hurdles for getting a license. Jacobs pointed back to his work as a county clerk, estimating that he had issued roughly 10,000 pistol permits, and “we’ve hardly ever had an incident” because of New York’s requirements including a background check, character references, a safety course and other measures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar wins primary to keep his seat

Controversial U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar has won the GOP primary for Arizona’s 9th congressional district, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Gosar is one of former President Trump's biggest supporters and the embodiment of the MAGA movement in Arizona and made headlines this year appearing at a gathering of white nationalists hosted by the outspoken Holocaust denier, antisemitic, homophobic and racist activist Nick Fuentes.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kelly
Person
Michael Bennet
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the enigmatic Democrat from Arizona, is once again at the center of attention in Congress, where she’s the linchpin in Democrats’ plans to pass a party-line climate, health and taxes bill. Democrats need every member of their Senate caucus to support the sweeping 725-page bill for it to pass in the […] The post Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema again pivotal as U.S. Senate Democrats scramble for 50 votes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Senate GOP blocks $35-a-month cap on insulin in sweeping reconciliation bill

Republican senators blocked a provision that would cap the monthly price of insulin at $35 on grounds that it does not conform with the Senate's budget reconciliation rules. The proposed addition to the Inflation Reduction Act did not meet the 60-vote threshold necessary after the Senate parliamentarian determined that it did not conform with budget rules that would allow a simple majority for it to pass. Seven Republicans voted with all 50 Democrats after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the ranking member on the budget committee, raised a point of order against the provision.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Colorado River#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#Senate#Democrats#Western Democratic
AccuWeather

U.S. Senate approves bill to fight climate change

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate on Sunday afternoon passed a bill that tackles health care and taxes, and provides the largest-ever investments into green energy in American history after a lengthy "vote-a-rama." The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, was passed along party lines with Vice President Kamala...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Colorado Newsline

U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema

U.S. Senate Democrats’ wide-ranging tax, climate and health bill appears set to pass after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona struck a deal to soften the measure’s corporate tax increase and a second tax hike aimed at wealthy finance-sector workers, Schumer told reporters Friday. The revenue lost to obtain Sinema’s support […] The post U.S. Senate preps big tax, climate and health bill after deal struck with Sinema appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
thecentersquare.com

Colorado leaders react to U.S. Senate passing the Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s political leaders reacted to the U.S. Senate's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act over the weekend. The bill includes more than $740 billion in new taxes and spending, and also seeks to address climate change, corporate taxation, and prescription drug prices. It passed out of the Senate on Sunday by a 50-50 margin with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy