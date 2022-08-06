Bottega Rittenhouse to Come to Philadelphia

Bottega Rittenhouse will open at 263 S 17th St. Philadelphia, PA 19103 before the year 2022 is finalized, according to a recent statement made by The Philadelphia Inquirer . The location was once home to Dae Cho’s Grillmaster Deli which opened in 1998.

This new venture will not be Luan Tota’s first. In fact, Tota is the founder of Branzino Italian Ristorante , a BYOB eatery “located in the heart of Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square” directly next door to Tota’s new venture. Branzino serves Alabanian-inspired Italian cuisine and includes a charming and expansive private garden that can be reserved for parties of up to 120 guests.

While it’s currently unclear what type of fare Bottega Rittenhouse will serve, the restaurant’s moniker suggests the menu may too boast mouthwatering Italian victuals.

Branzino’s menu offers options such as Gemelli (duck confit, roasted shallot, kale, and herbed ricotta) and Sicilian Style Calamari (caper, pine nut, black currant, olive, fregola sarda, and san marzano).

What Now Philly contacted Tota for comment, but the restaurateur declined to comment.

