Stratford Hills Chick-fil-a holds hiring event for location’s re-opening

The 10 Best Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Conquer (or Increase) your fear of flying at the Virginia Skydiving CenterThe Planking Traveler
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
Italian restaurateur opening third eatery in Bon Air
When Filippo Genova bought a commercial building in Bon Air in 2018, he knew he had finally found an opening for his long-sought restaurant in the Southside neighborhood.
NBC12
Improvements to Richmond’s Carter Jones Park could start this Fall
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A master plan vision lays out what Carter Jones Park on Richmond’s south side should look like one day. But that’s not what it looks like right now, two years after the plan was adopted. The playground, with most of its equipment ripped out,...
2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup Winners
The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild (VCBG) held its award ceremony for the 2022 Virginia Craft Beer Cup winners on Aug. 8, 2022, at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek. Several Richmond-area breweries entered and walked away with awards. “It’s fitting that on the 10th anniversary of SB604, the Virginia Craft...
Chesterfield Schools hosting instructional assistant job fair
Chesterfield County Public Schools is looking to hire instructional assistants to work with students.
NBC12
Carbon dioxide shortage brewing up trouble for breweries in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s probably the last thing you think about when it’s poured into an ice-cold glass, but it’s worth more than gold for breweries. “Beer would not be anywhere near as much fun without that little fizz to it, and so yeah, it’s pretty darn important,” David Gott, with Legend Brewing Co., said.
Foundation finished for new $50 million Henrico sports center
The foundation is down for Henrico County's new $50 million indoor sports and event center as of last week.
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
NBC12
Bubba’s Block Party with Bubba Wallace showcases local Black-owned food trucks
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace is hosting a free block party to celebrate the Richmond community and serve up some local eats and live music. Musicians set to perform include Wale, DJ DMO and more. The event will also feature live pit stops, iRacing and activities all evening for kids ages four and up.
richmondmagazine.com
Carytown’s Sweet, Sticky Thing
This year, the Carytown Watermelon Festival falls on Aug. 14, which also happens to be the birthday of a former merchant who assisted in starting the event. “How about that? I’ve invited 100,000 people to my birthday party,” Jo Anne Draucker says. The festival grew out of...
Over 100 East End apartments to be converted into condos
The investment arm of John B. Levy & Co. recently purchased the 130-unit Villas at Oakwood apartments for $10.7 million and is planning to convert those units into for-sale condominiums.
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
NBC12
Petersburg’s inaugural Watermelon Festival coming this weekend
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg is hosting its first-ever Watermelon Festival at The Iron Works in Old Towne. Attendees can participate in watermelon eating and seed spitting contests, grab food and beverages from local vendors, and chill for the day. There will be beer, cider, wine, mead, other beverages and...
allaccess.com
Second Urban One Richmond Casino Referendum Delayed To 2023
URBAN ONE will take another run at a RICHMOND casino license but a year later than it wanted, announcing that it will run a referendum campaign in 2023 to try and get its ONE RESORT + CASINO proposal approved after the RICHMOND CITY COUNCIL approved a second referendum in response to a court order; the order approved the referendum for the 2022 election cycle but language in the VIRGINIA state budget prohibited a 2022 vote, delaying the second referendum to 2023. The company's previous attempt to build the project was voted down in 2021, and it sought another vote in 2022.
NBC12
MADAGASCAR the Musical Live! comes to Richmond next spring
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four best friends from a popular Dreamworks movie are making a stop in Richmond next spring!. MADAGASCAR the Musical Live! will stop by the Altria Theater on May 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. Join Alex, Marty,...
kiiky.com
15 Best Esthetician Schools In Richmond VA (Virginia) | 2022
Virginia, as one of America’s original spa destinations, has a well-developed skin-care industry, with 1,120 estheticians employed in the state as of 2013. Whether catering to a broad clientele at the Spa or working with wealthy clients and tourists, Virginia has a wide range of spa and salon options.
NME
Richmond, Virginia residents pay tribute to MF DOOM by naming street sweeper ‘MF BROOM’
Residents of Richmond, Virginia have honoured the late MF DOOM by naming a street sweeper MF BROOM. The New York rapper and producer, who died in 2020, received the posthumous tribute after coming out top of a crowdsourced naming contest. Community organisation Venture Richmond handled the naming by gathering ideas...
How sporting events are driving tourism in Richmond region: 'Big things coming'
Richmond Region Tourism reports that during fiscal year of 2022 (FY22), $30.8 million came from lodging tax revenue, about $800,000 higher than it was in 2019.
Tenants facing potential mass evictions appear in court in Henrico
Tenants at the Pointe at River City apartment complex in Henrico County are one step closer to learning what will happen with their respective living situations, after more than 100 renters were set for court hearings on Monday.
40th Annual Carytown Watermelon festival returns to Richmond
The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival returns to Richmond Sunday, August 14. Sponsored by Publix, the festival will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. and will carry on throughout the day before ending at 6 p.m.
Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts issue spike alert due to rise in overdoses
Chesterfield County and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have issued a spike alert for the Metro-Richmond area due to "an acute spike in overdoses."
