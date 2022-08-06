What you need to know about city, county sales tax measures

Read on www.tehachapinews.com
Tehechapi News
Local election filing deadline near
The filing deadline for most candidates for local elections this November is Friday, Aug. 12, although the deadline may be extended by three days for any seat for which an incumbent does not file by that time. For the city of Tehachapi the deadline is Aug. 11. Seats on the...
Bakersfield Now
Local Kern County Republicans and Democrats react to Inflation Reduction Act
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The $750 billion dollar inflation reduction act would give Medicare the power to negotiate prices of certain prescription drugs and extend expiring healthcare subsidies for three years. The bill is supposed to reduce the deficit, through new taxes, including a 15% minimum tax on large corporations and a 1% tax on buybacks.
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Groundwater agency to pay $8,500 per acre-foot for SJV water rights
The Indian Wells Valley Groundwater Authority in eastern Kern County has signed a “letter of intent” to buy the rights to 750 acre-feet of state water for $6,396,000 from a State Water Project contractor in Kings County. The purchase is part of the authority’s plan to bring that...
Tehechapi News
Healthcare district may ask voters to approve new hospital lease
The agenda for a special meeting of the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District suggests that the district plans to move forward with an agreement to allow a multimillion dollar outpatient facility to be built on the grounds of Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley, subject to voter approval. According to the agenda posted...
indybay.org
Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California
A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
Bakersfield Californian
LOIS HENRY: Effort to bring South Fork Kern River water to SJV farmland buffeted by lawsuits
Drought cut short a pilot program to bring South Fork Kern River water through Lake Isabella and down 60 miles to farmland northwest of Bakersfield. Now, a raft of lawsuits could upend the environmental impact report in support of the project, which has been a goal of the Rosedale-Rio Bravo Water Storage District since it bought the old Onyx Ranch in 2013.
theregistrysocal.com
58,000 SQFT Office Building in Palmdale Placed on Market for $24.5MM
A 58,104 square foot office building in Palmdale has recently been placed on the market for the first time in about seven years. According to the listing by CBRE, the property, located at 39115 Center Drive, is on the market with guidance set at $24.5 million, or about $421 per square foot.
Low-Income Californians Face Difficulty Buying, Charging Electric Vehicles
When Tulare resident Quentin Nelms heard California was offering a hefty state subsidy to help lower-income residents buy electric cars, he applied right away. But it wasn’t as easy as he thought it would be. Nelms spent four months on a waitlist before he was accepted into one of...
Tehechapi News
Planners approve ‘mixed use’ project for Hayes Street corner
A “mixed use” project — a blend of residential and commercial — was approved by the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Aug. 8. Architectural design and site plan review, plus a minor use permit and variance, for a project to be built at the southeast corner of Hayes Street and East Tehachapi Boulevard was approved on a 4-0 vote with Commissioner Charles White absent.
Bakersfield Californian
Lawyers begin opening statements in lawsuit connected to PG&E natural gas explosion
Bakersfield-based civil attorney Daniel Rodriguez stood before a jury Monday and tried to take them to the moment when everything changed for a local family, when, in a nanosecond, a domestic scene of peaceful bliss became a hellish race for survival. "The sky turned orange, the windows shattered, the air...
Do you support the idea of California counties seceding from the state?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — San Bernardino County residents now have the opportunity to vote on whether they want to potentially secede from California. The county’s board of supervisors agreed to put the question on the ballot in November. County leaders say San Bernardino is owed more state and federal funds than they currently receive. Despite […]
Tehechapi News
Pen in Hand: Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion: laughter and memories in the park
It was a beautiful sunny day at Phil Marx Central Park on Aug. 7 when hundreds of people gathered to reminisce and renew old acquaintances at the annual Tehachapi Oldtimers Reunion. While no one took an exact head count on Sunday, there were more than 475 RSVPs to the Tehachapi...
viatravelers.com
11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bakersfield, California
Nestled in the heart of central California, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles, Bakersfield, California is home to the famous Kern River and many historical landmarks. Bakersfield is a great place to visit any time of year, depending on weather preferences, from scorching hot summers to cool, mild winters.
Future repairs and replacements for destroyed church property in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Two Catholic churches in East Bakersfield that have seen tens of thousands of dollars in property damage from vandalism might be getting the destroyed property replaced. At the San Clemente Mission Parish, the statue of San Clemente might be getting replaced. However, all of this depends on the Diocese of Fresno. Parishioners […]
Update: BHS and Bakersfield Adult School placed on lockout, now lifted
UPDATE: (12:30 p.m.) — The lockouts were due to an inmate escaping custody from Kern County Sheriff’s deputies near Adventist Health in Downtown Bakersfield. UPDATE (11:24 a.m.) — The Kern High School District says the lockout has been lifted. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —Bakersfield High School and the Bakersfield Adult School have both been placed on […]
legalexaminer.com
Two People Killed in Kern County Hwy 155 Stop Sign Intersection Collision
A devastating accident in northern Kern County claimed two lives and left three other victims badly injured. The California Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Sunday morning sometime before 2 a.m. outside of Delano on Highway 155/Garces Highway. KGET-TV reported the collision happened along the highway where it meets...
californiaagtoday.com
Confirmation of New Citrus Virus in California
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed positive identifications of Citrus yellow vein clearing virus (CYVCV) in the city of Tulare detected during California Department of Food and Agriculture’s (CDFA) routine multi-pest survey. This is the first detection of CYVCV in the United States. CDFA is surveying for the disease in Tulare County residential and commercial properties and will survey in Fresno and Kings counties in the coming months to fully determine the extent of the disease’s presence (which is currently limited to the city of Tulare). The survey results will inform the regulatory approach taken by CDFA and APHIS.
Attorneys argue responsibility for deadly 2015 explosion as trial begins
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The blast shattered windows, roared like a jet engine and sucked the air out of the room where Gloria Ruckman stood after having breastfed her 17-day-old son. Struggling to breathe, Ruckman wrapped her son in a firefighter jacket owned by her husband and told her mother they needed to leave. They […]
indiacurrents.com
Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness
Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
Bakersfield AT&T worker gets customer new beds
It was a normal day on the job for an AT&T worker until he noticed a customer needed help. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with him about the generous decision he made next.
