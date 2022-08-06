Read on www.bbc.co.uk
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Sanchez, Dier, De Bruyne, Haaland
At the end of every Premier League weekend BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in The Crooks of the Matter.
SB Nation
Chelsea reject West Ham loan offer for Conor Gallagher — report
The 2022-23 Premier League is now underway and the first full round of matches is in the books, but the transfer window remains open for another three weeks. Chelsea are certainly among the teams expected to keep on making changes to the squad still, but others are likely to do so as well, including West Ham, who did not put up much resistance in a 2-0 home defeat to the defending champions earlier today.
SB Nation
Manchester United 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Ten Hag reign begins with defeat
As a wise man once said, you can lead Fred to water, but you can’t make him an elite Premier League midfielder. Manchester United’s new era got off to a stuttering start on Sunday, as they ushered in the new Premier League season with a 2-1 defeat to the impressive Brighton & Hove Albion.
ESPN
Dasilva scores late as Brentford rally for 2-2 draw at Leicester
Substitute Josh Dasilva scored a superb equaliser with four minutes remaining as Brentford came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Leicester City in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Dasilva went on a mazy run on the edge of the box before curling...
Report: Manchester United Begin Contacts With Real Betis Over Possibility Of Signing Guido Rodriguez
Manchester United are starting to dominate headlines with the number of transfer rumours arising amid links with a number of players on Monday as the club look to add to their squad following opening day defeat to Brighton.
BBC
Onana points to ambition at Everton
New Everton midfielder Amadou Onana believes his level of ambition matches that of manager Frank Lampard and director of football Kevin Thelwell. The 20-year-old, capped once so far by Belgium's national team, has completed a £33m move from Lille. "Everyone here showed me they really want me and have...
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
BBC
Football tweets of the weekend: A dry sense of humour & Haaland in good company
The Premier League is back - and the Twitter admins are back on form. We're only a few days into the new season but already Fulham have aimed a not-so-subtle dig at Jurgen Klopp, Erik ten Hag has not had a very nice welcome to the Premier League, and the Erling Haaland hype train is in full motion.
Report: Pep Guardiola Wanted Isco At Manchester City Three-Years Ago
Pep Guardiola wanted Isco at Manchester City three years ago, but the player was seen as untouchable by Real Madrid at the time. Isco was one of the most highly rated talents in world football at one stage of his career, but isn't rated on the same scale anymore.
‘He Is Going To Be A Talent’ - Former Red On New Liverpool Summer Signing
Former Liverpool player Danny Murphy has been speaking in glowing terms about one of Jurgen Klopp’s summer signings in a recent interview.
BBC
Joel Robles: Leeds United sign goalkeeper on a free transfer after Real Betis exit
Leeds United have signed former Everton and Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Joel Robles on a free transfer following his departure from Real Betis. The ex-FA Cup winner, whose contract at the La Liga side had expired, has agreed a one-year deal at Elland Road. Robles, 32, will provide competition for first-choice...
‘I Get Emotional’ - Jorginho Reveals Heartwarming Moment With His Mother After Europa League Final
Jorginho has spoken about what his mother said to him after Chelsea beat Arsenal in the Europa League final.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibernian, Hearts, Aberdeen, Colak, Jota, Jenz
Antonio Colak savoured his first Rangers goal against Kilmarnock on Saturday and insists he will relish the fight with fellow striker Alfredo Morelos at Ibrox this term. (Herald) Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou singles out Jota for praise as the winger had a hand in all three goals in the win...
