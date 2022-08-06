ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Donaldson leads Yankees against the Mariners after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (70-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-51, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-4, 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (5-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -132, Mariners +111; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Sunday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by William Contreras versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom. In 292 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .257 batting average with a .749 OPS, 11 home...
ATLANTA, GA
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Diamondbacks and Rockies meet to decide series winner

Colorado Rockies (48-62, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (47-59, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jose Urena (1-3, 4.66 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -159, Rockies +134; over/under is 9 runs.
PHOENIX, AZ
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
Judge homers, Yankees roll to 9-4 win over Mariners

Before Logan Gilbert could register a single out in Monday’s series opener, the annual influx of Yankees fans made themselves known at T-Mobile Park, breaking into the familiar cheer: “Let’s go, Yankees!”. By the top of the third, New York’s Aaron Judge had garnered “MVP” chants. His...
SEATTLE, WA
Phillies officially cut ties with Herrera and Familia

Four days after they were designated for assignment, a move that took them off the 40-man roster, Odubel Herrera and Jeurys Familia were officially released by the Phillies on Saturday. Herrera and Familia became expendable when the Phillies acquired outfielder Brandon Marsh and reliever David Robertson in trade deadline deals...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Jacob Degrom
Tommy Hunter
Mychal Givens
Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD

