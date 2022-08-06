ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Buffalo Soldiers team up with MVCAA to "Ride Against Poverty"

By Tom Geise
WKTV
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family

UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association

UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Society
City
Utica, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
localsyr.com

Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffalo Soldiers#Poverty#Charity#Ny Mills
Syracuse.com

Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting

Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
POMPEY, NY
WKTV

New board of trustees elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new board of trustees has been elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica after the previous board abandoned the property in June. A public meeting was held on Aug. 5 with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, and members of the New York State Division of Cemeteries in attendance.
UTICA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WKTV

Combating domestic terrorism

County leaders met at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany for a summit to help develop domestic terrorism prevention plans. County leaders gather in Oriskany to begin developing domestic terrorism prevention plans. County leaders gathered in Oriskany for part of a two-day Threat Assessment and Management Summit to assist...
ORISKANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?

Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022

It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Syracuse.com

What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips

Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy