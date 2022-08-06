Buffalo Soldiers team up with MVCAA to "Ride Against Poverty"

Read on www.wktv.com
WKTV
12th annual East Utica Classic comes to the aid of local family
UTICA, NY –The East Utica Classic returned for its 12th year at Valley View Golf Course Sunday. There was some friendly competition out on the links as golfers from throughout the area teed off for a good time and a good cause. Each year the tournament raises money to...
The origins of Syracuse’s Thornden Park, a story of triumph, beauty, and tragedy
This weekend marked the return of one of Central New York’s most unique art and cultural institutions, “Shakespeare in the Park,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Over the last two decades, the program has brought the legendary English playwright’s work to life on the stage...
WKTV
City of Utica reaches 5-year contract agreement with Utica Police Benevolent Association
UTICA, N.Y. – Following negotiations, the City of Utica and the Utica Police Benevolent Association have reached a five-year contract agreement. The contract includes an average salary increase of 3.2% over the five-year period, which will be retroactive back to 2021. The agreement also increases the amount of the tuition reimbursement fund for members of the police department who pursue higher education.
N.Y. State Fair’s “Best Kept Secret” Is Back! Have You Tried It?
It's almost time for the 2022 Great New York State Fair! The rides, attractions, food, and incredible free concert lineup have people all across the state making plans for their family trips starting Wednesday the 24th through Monday, September 5th. Now the Fair has announced the return of what they...
uticaphoenix.net
Local News: MVLA and Levitt AMP Team Up for Two Days of Live Music and Celebration of Culture to Close Out Summer
The Mohawk Valley Latino Association and Levitt AMP Utica Music Series announce two events that will close out the summer season on Sunday, August 28th and Monday, August 29th. MOHAWK VALLEY LATINO FESTIVAL. The Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc. will hold the 16th Annual Latino American Festival on Sunday, August...
localsyr.com
Scottish Games & Celtic Festival returning to Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — After a two-year hiatus, the sounds of pipes and drums will echo over Onondaga Lake. The Central New York Scottish Games and Celtic Festival return to the rolling hills of Long Branch Park this weekend. Jim Engle is the president of the Scottish Games, and Andrew Sheedy...
localsyr.com
Farm stand on Syracuse’s south side gives neighbors access to fresh produce
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Neighbors on the south side of Syracuse live in a food desert, which means many people have few to zero options for healthy and affordable foods. However, advocates are trying to change that. On the first Sunday of every month, you’ll find tents full of...
Is This Bag of Cash Yours? Claim It Before ‘Finders Keepers’ Kicks In
Officials are looking for the owner of property that was found in Madison County after a Good Samaritan did what Good Samaritans do - the right thing. The New York State Police is looking for the owner of a black, plastic "Jundun" zipper bag that was found and turned over to police.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
WKTV
County leaders gather in Oriskany to begin developing domestic terrorism prevention plans
ORISKANY, N.Y. – County leaders gathered in Oriskany for a two-day Threat Assessment and Management Summit to assist with the development of local domestic terrorism prevention plans. Localities are required to create these plans as part of an executive order Gov. Kathy Hochul issued following the mass shooting at...
Services set for Central NY toddler, father, killed in Montana shooting
Pompey, N.Y. — Funeral services have been set for a Pompey father and toddler killed by a gunman who attacked their family near Glacier National Park in Montana last month. David Siau, 39, and his daughter, McKenzie, who was 18 months old, were fatally shot by the gunman who drove his vehicle into the family before getting out and opening fire on July 17 in East Glacier Park Village, in Montana.
WKTV
New board of trustees elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new board of trustees has been elected to manage New Forest Cemetery in Utica after the previous board abandoned the property in June. A public meeting was held on Aug. 5 with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, and members of the New York State Division of Cemeteries in attendance.
WKTV
Combating domestic terrorism
County leaders met at the State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany for a summit to help develop domestic terrorism prevention plans. County leaders gather in Oriskany to begin developing domestic terrorism prevention plans. County leaders gathered in Oriskany for part of a two-day Threat Assessment and Management Summit to assist...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium underway. What can people expect to see?
Onondaga County legislators voted to approve funding for an $85 million Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium. The director at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo who will be helping spearhead the project says this is really exciting for everyone in the zoo and aquarium community. “We’re accredited by the Association of Zoo’s and...
Animal Cruelty? Popular Attraction Canceled at Upstate NY County Fair
Animal rights activists say an annual event at an Upstate NY County Fair is animal abuse. What do you think?. A popular attraction at one of New York State's longest-running state fairs will be retired after animal rights activists protested the event. July 31st was the last day of the...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
Central NY couple arrested after emaciated dogs full of porcupine quills found at home
Parish, N.Y. — An Oswego County couple is facing animal cruelty charges after police said several dogs were found at their residence with porcupine quills all over their bodies, including two emaciated yellow labs unable to eat because of the quills. State Police arrested Christina M. LaValley, 41, and...
What can Syracuse learn from Rochester about rebuilding a neighborhood split by a highway? 7 tips
Over the next decade, Syracuse city planners will have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invent something new as the state tears down the Interstate 81 overpass. Rochester, a Thruway neighbor with the same history, has already started. The state has filled in part of a sunken four-lane highway that split neighborhoods in that city for half a century. Now, there are 500 brand new apartment units, new streets built with pedestrians and bicyclists in mind and three big chain hotels under construction.
Award for Hardest Partyers Goes to One Central New York School
And the award for the hardiest University partyers goes to.... Syracuse University has the honor of being the top party school in New York State, a title they've held on to for several years on Niche's Top Party Schools list. The party scene at the school gets an A+. To...
Utica Angler Reels in Fish of 10,000 Casts For Moment of Lifetime
A Utica angler reeled in 'the fish of 10,000 casts' for a moment of a lifetime. Pat Brady has been fishing for a while but he didn't start getting serious about it until a couple of years ago. "I’m a catch and release fisherman and love the sport." Until...
