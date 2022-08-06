Geno Smith Leads Drew Lock in Seahawks QB Competition, HC Pete Carroll Says

Read on bleacherreport.com
King: Deshaun Watson's 'Rigged' Browns Contract Doesn't Sit Well with NFL, 31 Owners
Not only was the six-game suspension for Deshaun Watson considered too light of a punishment, many were also upset about how his contract with the Cleveland Browns helps him financially. Watson has a $1.035 million base salary in 2022, and he will lose about $344,655 from missed game checks from...
NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles' Jalen Reagor Has Drawn Interest from Broncos
The Denver Broncos may be in the market for a third wide receiver behind Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy after Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL, and they are reportedly interested in someone who may benefit from a change of scenery. Matt Lombardo of Heavy reported the AFC West team...
Report: J.K. Dobbins Activated off PUP List, 'on Track' to Play in Ravens' Opener
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is reportedly "on track" to return to the field at the start of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL that kept him sidelined throughout the 2021 campaign. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Dobbins was activated from the physically unable to perform...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Retirement: 'I’m Never Gonna Hold the Team Hostage'
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season, and he's only getting better with age, having won the last two NFL MVP awards. But the 38-year-old isn't going to play forever. Rodgers told The MMQB's Albert Breer that when it's time to hang it up, he won't drag out the decision. With that said, his passion for playing remains:
Saints' Jameis Winston Reportedly Undergoing Tests After Suffering Ankle Injury
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston reportedly suffered an ankle injury during Monday's practice. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old "rolled his ankle today and is undergoing further evaluation." Now in his third year with the Saints, the Florida State product suffered a torn ACL last season that left...
Duane Brown and Other NFL Players Who Need to Be Signed Immediately
The 2022 NFL preseason kicked off last Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game. The first full week of preseason action is on the immediate horizon, and the regular season isn't far off. Yet quality free agents are still unsigned and looking for work. 2021 Pro Bowl left tackle...
Jets Rumors: Mekhi Becton Likely Out for 2022 Season with Knee Injury
New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is reportedly likely to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right knee cap. Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news, saying Becton will see a surgeon tomorrow. Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday there was "legitimate fear" that Becton will miss the season.
NFL: Packers' Aaron Rodgers Didn't Violate Drug Policy By Using Ayahuasca Psychedelic
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently revealed his experience using the hallucinogenic drink ayahuasca during a retreat to Peru in 2020. According to ESPN, Rodgers did not violate the NFL's drug policy with his use of the drink, which is defined as "a psychoactive beverage native to South America and is often used for religious, ritualistic or medicinal purposes."
NFL Rumors: Duane Brown, Jets 'Have Mutual Interest' in Contract as Teams Eye OT
As concern mounts about the status of New York Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton, the Jets have expressed interest in signing veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown. General manager Joe Douglas said Tuesday on WFAN's Boomer and Gio (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini) that the "wheels are in motion" regarding a potential signing.
Jameis Winston Avoided 'Significant' Foot Injury and Is Day-to-Day, Says Saints HC
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a sprained right foot at training camp. Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters that the 28-year-old was being evaluated after he "tweaked" his foot during practice on Aug. 8. He is also working his way back from a torn ACL suffered midway through the 2021 season.
Potential Trade Destinations for Bears LB Roquan Smith
It was already shaping up to be a long season for fans of the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a six-win campaign and possesses (on paper) arguably the NFL's most punchless offense. In the last set of NFL Power Rankings here at Bleacher Report, the Bears checked in 15th in the NFC and 30th overall.
Bengals' Paul Brown Stadium to be Renamed to Paycor Stadium After Naming Rights Deal
Paul Brown Stadium, which has served as the Cincinnati Bengals' home since 2000, will now go by Paycor Stadium after the Cincinnati-based human capital management software company purchased the naming rights for the building affectionally known as The Jungle. The defending AFC champion's stadium was previously named after Bengals founder...
Bears GM Addresses Roquan Smith's Trade Request, Wants to Sign LB to New Contract
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles wants to keep linebacker Roquan Smith, but he acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that there's no guarantee. "My job is to build a roster that is going to sustain success for a long period of time," Poles told reporters. "At the end of the day, we have to do what’s best for the Chicago Bears."
Cowboys Rumors: Brett Maher Agrees to Contract; Will Compete for Kicker Job
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly signing veteran kicker Brett Maher and releasing rookie Jonathan Garibay on Tuesday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. That will set up a kicker competition between Maher and Lirim Hajrullahu. It won't be Maher's first rodeo with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was...
Browns Rumors: Jakeem Grant Feared to Have Suffered Torn Achilles Injury
The Cleveland Browns signed two-time second-team All-Pro returner Jakeem Grant this offseason to bolster their special teams, but that plan appears to have been derailed. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Grant "is feared to have torn his Achilles" in practice Tuesday and will undergo further tests to confirm. Grant suffered...
Broncos Officially Sold to Walton-Penner Family for Reported Record $4.65B After Vote
The Denver Broncos are no longer in the Bowlen family. The NFL officially approved the sale of the franchise to the group spearheaded by Walmart's Rob Walton, his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, Greg Penner. Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton and former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza...
Rams' Sean McVay Reveals He Signed Contract Extension After Super Bowl Win
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to reporters Tuesday that he signed a contract extension this offseason to remain with the team for the foreseeable future. McVay said the Rams will announce his extension when they complete a deal with general manager Les Snead. McVay coached the Rams...
Aaron Rodgers Says Packers' Offense Needs to 'Take Our Lumps' in Training Camp
The Green Bay Packers offense has been struggling through training camp thus far, but veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes the team will only be better for it. Rodgers said Tuesday, via Sports Illustrated's Bill Huber:. "I think it's important. How we deal with adversity is how we reveal the character...
Raiders 'Have No Desire' to Trade Josh Jacobs Despite Buzz, per HC Josh McDaniels
The Las Vegas Raiders aren't planning on trading running back Josh Jacobs this offseason. "JJ's a guy we know what he's done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ," head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Monday. "He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to do that (trade) at all."
Former Seahawks, Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch Arrested on DUI Charge in Las Vegas
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested and charged with driving under the influence by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Through the course of the investigation, officers determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest. Lynch was transported to the Las Vegas City Jail and booked for driving under the influence. (2/2)<br>Event: LLV220800034519.
