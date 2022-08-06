Geno Smith Leads Drew Lock in Seahawks QB Competition, HC Pete Carroll Says

Aaron Rodgers is entering his 18th NFL season, and he's only getting better with age, having won the last two NFL MVP awards. But the 38-year-old isn't going to play forever. Rodgers told The MMQB's Albert Breer that when it's time to hang it up, he won't drag out the decision. With that said, his passion for playing remains:

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO