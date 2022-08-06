ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judith Durham, ‘Georgy Girl’ Singer for the Seekers, Dead at 79

By Blake Ells
 3 days ago
The lead singer of The Seekers, Judith Durham, died on Saturday. She was 79.

Her group had a bunch of hits, but none was bigger than “Georgy Girl.” It was released in 1967. Do you remember it? Check it out below.

The group also had hits with “I’ll Never Find Another You” and “A World of Our Own.” But “Georgy’s Girl” was the smash that sent them to the top of the charts.

Universal Music Australia announced Judith Durham’s death. In their statement, they said the following:

“Our lives are changed forever losing our treasured lifelong friend and shining star. Her struggle was intense and heroic. Never complaining of her destiny and fully accepting its conclusion. Her magnificent musical legacy Keith, Bruce and I are so blessed to share,” the account posted,

The Seekers formed in Melbourne, Australia in 1962. A few of their other top ten hits included “Morningtown Ride,” “Someday, One Day” and “The Carnival is Over.” Paul Simon wrote “Someday, One Day.” Tom Springfield wrote “The Carnival is Over.” They were massive in their native Australia.

There was a whole film with the same title as “Georgy’s Girl.” It starred Lynn Redgrave, James Mason and Alan Bates. Silvio Narizzano directed it.

In 1995, the group was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame. That’s the Australian Recording Industry Association. The Seekers have sold 50 million records worldwide.

The band also had a massive hit with “I Am Australian.” That one became an unofficial Australian national anthem. While the group was never massively successful in the United States, they had worldwide acclaim.

