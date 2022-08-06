ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Missing college student found dead in NC mountains

By Melissa Greene
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AqpxV_0h7V6fHh00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A University of Tennessee student and National Guardsman was found dead Friday in a remote section of the Great Smoky National Park after being reported missing while traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina.

Bryce Evans, 23, was last heard from around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Evans’ last known location was in the Cherokee, North Carolina area, where his family said his cell phone pinged a tower.

A Nissan Altima that Evans was driving was found late Thursday by park rangers, according to Dana Soehn, spokeswoman for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The car was found at a trailhead on Heintooga Road in the Balsam Mountain area of the park, on the North Carolina side, Soehn said.

On Friday, emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services began a comprehensive search of the area. Evans was found at 11:15 a.m. about 20 yards off the trail, approximately one and a half miles from the Balsam Mountain Trailhead parking area.

Knoxville Police said Friday that a missing persons report was filed Monday afternoon.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A56Bk_0h7V6fHh00
    Image courtesy of the office of North Carolina Sen. Chuck Edwards
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YK1vi_0h7V6fHh00
    Image courtesy of the Bryce family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cN8HM_0h7V6fHh00
    Photo courtesy of the Evans family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eTDt_0h7V6fHh00
    Photo courtesy of the Evans family
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26MbU8_0h7V6fHh00
    Image courtesy of the Bryce family

“He told his sister that he was going to work out at the TRECS Gym at UTK and that he might drive to Charlotte after. Apparently, there is no record of Bryce’s card being used at the gym, he did not sign in for his internship at UNC and his phone goes straight to voicemail as well,” said Scott Erland, KPD spokesman.

Evans is a Tennessee National Guardsman and an Eagle Scout, his sister said. Evans is known to enjoy hiking and camping.

EDITORS NOTE: This story will be updated as information is gathered.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate body during search for missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said authorities located human remains during the search for an Asheville man missing since June 24. 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci went missing after he was supposed to go to a concert with some friends on June 26. Deputies and...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, TN
State
North Carolina State
Cherokee, NC
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Cherokee, NC
my40.tv

Body of missing Asheville man found, family says in social media post

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The body of a 20-year-old man who was reported missing from Asheville more than a month ago has been found, according to relatives. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found about 1 p.m. Monday.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Outsider.com

Great Smoky Mountains Rangers Find University of Tennessee Student Dead in National Park

The Knoxville, TN native was both an Eagle Scout and member of the National Guard before his death in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Tragedy marks the ending of a missing UT student, who was found in a remote area of the national park. The body of 23-year-old Tennessee National Guard and Eagle Scout alum Bryce Evans was located in a remote Smokies area near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina on Friday, August 5, 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Edwards
wvlt.tv

Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson said...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville gun thief on the loose

THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash. Two deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured after they were hit by an off-duty Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton High School softball field construction...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

A School Bus Catches on Fire on I-40 in West Knoxville

No children were on board a school bus that caught fire on Interstate 40 as authorities continue their investigation into why the bus caught fire. WVLT reporting the Morgan County school bus caught fire on I-40 East yesterday (Monday) afternoon. Rural Metro and Loudon County crews all responded to the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Lawsuit over teen’s death focuses on Knoxville police

The loved ones of a 17-year-old boy who was shot to death in a school restroom have streamlined their federal lawsuit to exclusively target the Knoxville Police Department for mistakes that allegedly led to the boy’s death. Anthony Thompson Jr. died on April 12, 2021, during an armed confrontation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knoxville College#Missing Person#College Student#University Of Tennessee#The National Park Service#Cherokee Police#Knoxville Police
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC-native Navy sailor dead from overboard fall

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer is presumed dead according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman fell overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke on Monday into the Baltic Sea. Spearman was 19 years old and hailed from Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC

CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
CHEROKEE, NC
wvlt.tv

Sweet P's Uptown Corner damage

A deadly fire raged on Sunday morning on State Route 92 in Jefferson City. Simpson, a two-time state champion at Farragut, finished 19-under par. Man threatens to kill customers at Newport Little Caesar’s, injures 2 people. Updated: 20 hours ago. Officers responded to a report that a shirtless man...
NEWPORT, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy