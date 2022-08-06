ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

TSA spotted something suspicious in luggage at Springfield’s airport. Here’s what it was

By Carrie Winchel
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Three flights were delayed at the Springfield-Branson National Airport after Transportation Security Administration Agents identified what appeared to be a suspicious package in a traveler’s luggage Saturday morning.

Public Information and Marketing Manager for the airport, Kent Boyd, told Ozarks First the item looked like a bomb when it was scanned, with wires and liquid. Boyd says things like this happen several times a year, and TSA Agents handled this the way they do every incident, by shutting down the checkpoint, which backed up security and led to the delayed flights.

Boyd clarified that the airport was never on lockdown, and other flights were still arriving and taking off while the investigation went on.

It turns out, that object was a urine warmer.

Boyd said as of 1:15 Saturday afternoon, things at the airport were operating normally.

