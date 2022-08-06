Read on www.sportbible.com
Watch: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference - Reds Hit By Midfield Injuries
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with his team's performance in the 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League and you can watch what he had to say in his post-match press conference here.
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister likes and comments on post mocking Lionel Messi's incredible bicycle kick
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister has been accused of being "obsessed" with Lionel Messi after liking and commenting on a post mocking the PSG star's incredible bicycle kick goal against Clermont Foot. Messi stunned the football world with an acrobatic effort to round off an impressive 5-0 win for PSG on Saturday.
Lionel Messi's name chanted by opposition fans after magical bicycle kick goal for PSG
Lionel Messi is such a sublime footballer than sometimes even the opposition just had to stand and applaud his genius. Watch the video below:. The Paris Saint-Germain star produced another moment of magic on Saturday as his side thrashed Clermont Foot in their opening match of the new Ligue 1 season.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Thomas Tuchel reveals future Chelsea plans to replace Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta amid Wesley Fofana interest
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his plans for Chelsea’s defence as they look to a future without Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta. The Chelsea skipper penned a contract extension, seeing him renew his deal for an extra season, while Silva has one year remaining on his contract at Stamford Bridge.
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
Erling Haaland shines and Cristiano Ronaldo distraction: What we learned in the Premier League
Erling Haaland struck twice on his Premier League debut but Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United got off to a losing start.Here, the PA news agency looks at some things we learned from the opening weekend of the Premier League season.Haaland did not need time after all🧘🏼♂️ pic.twitter.com/AcaBAx3nTQ— Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) August 7, 2022While few doubted that Erling Haaland would score plenty of goals for Manchester City, there was a feeling after last week’s Community Shield – when he failed to find the net and missed a gilt-edged chance – he could take time to settle. The Norwegian would...
Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem
If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
Man United star absolutely destroyed by fans online after 2-1 defeat to Brighton
Manchester United fans ruthlessly slammed Scott McTominay following his disastrous showing against Brighton on Sunday. Erik ten Hag's reign as Man United boss got off to the worst start possible as his side succumbed to Graham Potter's Brighton at Old Trafford. The visitors went into the break two goals up...
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits star is set to depart club for Barcelona
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that long-serving left-back star Marcos Alonso is set to depart the club for pastures new in the coming days, with a move to Barcelona likely to be confirmed next week. Alonso joined the Blues in 2016 for a fee of around £24m after a...
Gareth Bale scores incredible solo goal for LAFC against Real Salt Lake
Gareth Bale scored an incredible solo goal to help his new MLS side Los Angeles FC thrash Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Bale has made an impressive start at LAFC since joining the club on a one-year contract following his departure from Real Madrid at the end of last season.
MLS・
Report: Former Manchester United Player Makes Fun Of Cristiano Ronaldo Following Defeat Against Brighton & Hove Albion
The former Manchester United player spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo following the embarrassing defeat at Old Trafford. For the start of the Premier League season the Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag decided to keep Cristiano Ronaldo sitting on the bench. Everybody had the expectation of seeing Ronaldo being lined up in...
"I wouldn't get too excited" - Romano pours cold water on sensational Liverpool and Man United transfer report
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours linking former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United. Sane, who now resides in Munich after signing for the German champions in 2020, played 135 times for Pep Guardiola's side, amassing 39 goals and 45 assists.
Arsenal tipped to turn their attentions to Crystal Palace star
Arsenal have been linked with a number of wingers so far this summer, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise is the latest named to be tipped as a possible addition. The Gunners opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Patrick Vieira’s side, and we could well be set to go back to Selhurst Park with an offer for one of their players.
Chelsea given encouragement over transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly been given encouragement over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and there’s currently no indication that he’ll sign a new deal amid these links with the Blues, according to a report from talkSPORT.
Manchester United preparing their offer for PSV’s £35 million rated forward Cody Gakpo
According to a new report, Manchester United are now preparing to submit an offer for highly rated PSV winger Cody Gakpo. As reported by Sky Sports News, the 23-year-old would be United’s first attacking signing of the summer. The PSV forward looks to have replaced Antony as United’s forward...
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Report: Leicester Manager Brendan Rodgers Gives Wesley Fofana Reason Not To Join Chelsea
The 21-year-old is being tempted to Stamford Bridge as his current manager tries to convince him to stay. The France U21 International has been involved with somewhat of a transfer saga this summer, with the Foxes valuing him at at least £80million according to reports. The Blues are rumoured...
How Phil Foden could bank up to £350,000-a-week in his new Manchester City contract
During his early years as a first-team player at Manchester City, there was constant clamour around Phil Foden heading out on loan due to a lack of game time at his boyhood club. However, the experience of training alongside some of Europe’s most acclaimed players, as well as under the...
Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton is preparing a hostile bid to buy the club from Glazers
Former Manchester United director Michael Knighton has labeled the Red Devils a “club in crisis” as he prepares a hostile takeover bid. Michael Knighton, who was director of United between 1989-92, has spoken to Man United The Religion on the club’s current state and his efforts to purchase the club.
