Rome City Schools institutes more safety measures after two firearm discoveries in first week of classes

CBS 46
New safety, security measures in place at Rome City Schools
New security measures are now in place for Rome City Schools after two students walked into Rome High School with loaded guns last week. School officials say as of Monday, there are only two entrances open to the high school. Students will also be searched upon...
weisradio.com
Not Just Another Day in the Park…
A 47 year old Atlanta man was arrested in Floyd County, Georgia after he shall we say “attracted attention” – by taking off his clothing in front of several people and just for good measure, put on a bra. He then reportedly threatened a 44 year old man with a knife. Bobby D. Gray was taken into custody at Heritage Park in Rome, after police said that he failed to comply with commands. Luckily, no one was actually hurt during the bizarre incident.
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools Implements Additional Safety and Security Measures
The RCS Board of Education met on Aug. 5, 2022 to review safety and security procedures at all Rome City Schools campuses. Interim Superintendent Dr. Dawn Williams briefed the Board of Education on security issues at Rome High School as well as security protocols throughout the system. After discussion and deliberation with Board members as well as school and district administrators, Dr. Williams announced that additional protocols would be implemented at Rome High School beginning on Monday.
fox5atlanta.com
Agreement to ease Fulton County Jail overcrowding
The deal between the city of Atlanta and the Fulton County Sheriff's Office to move hundred of inmates into the city jail has caused some controversy. The Atlanta City Council is in the process of finalizing the agreement with the sheriff to help the county's overcrowding situation at the Rice Street jail. It would move inmates to the mostly unused city jail. Opponents of the move accused Mayor Andre Dickens of making promises he cannot keep.
fox5atlanta.com
Rome School Board holds emergency meeting after guns found at high school
Two separate gun discoveries made days apart have parents of Rome City Schools concerned the district is not doing enough to prevent potential violence. An emergency school board meeting was held Friday afternoon to address safety concerns. Both guns were confiscated from two separate students at Rome High School within the first week of classes.
weisradio.com
Oak Ridge Boys a Huge Hit with Crowd and with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office
Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver and his deputies say they were excited to be part of the 1st annual Weiss Lake Music Festival last Saturday (August 6th). Deputies assisted the Centre Police Department in providing security at that event as well as security for the headliner, The Oak Ridge Boys.
weisradio.com
Murder Trial Set for August 22nd in Chattooga County, Georgia Case
A date has been set for the trial for a Chattooga County woman accused of killing her husband back in 2017. Renee Lanham, 53 will be tried for murder later in the month (August, 2022) in connection with the death of her husband, Edward Earl Lanham, in September of that year. She stands accused of shooting and killing her 75 year old husband at their residence on Butler-Dairy Road.
fox5atlanta.com
Rome City Schools observes 'flexible learning day' Friday after guns found on campus
ROME, Ga. - Rome City Schools will observe a "flexible learning day" and will hold a board meeting on Friday. This after two students were found with guns at Rome High School within the first week of classes, the district said Thursday. Officials with the Rome City Schools said in...
wrganews.com
Rome City Schools Mourns the Loss of Former Educator Gregory Shropshire
Rome City Schools would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Gregory Shropshire who lost his life in a tragic accident involving an automobile. Greg served Rome City Schools as an educator at the Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 until April 2019 where he was instrumental in providing not only education but also mentorships for students. He was a leader in the Rome and Floyd County community. His passion for serving young people was apparent through his work with the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia and the Foundation Camp at Georgia Highlands.
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, August 8th
Steven Hardy, age 37 of Gaylesville – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Mitchell Hunter, 20 of Ft Payne – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Pistol without a Permit, Disorderly Conduct and Domestic Violence 3rd Degree;. Rashaud Price,...
fox5atlanta.com
5-year-old boy left on Cobb County school bus for hours, mother says
A mother in Cobb County is demanding an explanation after her 5-year-old son was left sleeping on the school bus for hours after he was picked up. The school district is now responding to those claims, but that mother still has not let her son back on the bus despite that fact.
Polk Jail report – Monday, August 8, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, August 8, 2022 report below.
weisradio.com
Two Northwest Georgia Men Arrested in Wake of Shooting Incident
On Sunday, July 31st just after midnight Summerville Police officers were dispatched to 44 McGinnis Circle in reference to shots having been fired from a vehicle, with the vehicle then fleeing the scene. Police say that during the initial investigation officers were able to obtain the vehicle description and the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man in U-Haul shot by police following dispute; GBI investigating
ATLANTA - The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect hospitalized with critical injuries. Atlanta Police responded to a call about a dispute at an apartment building on Gibson Street at Memorial Drive just before one this afternoon, involving an individual in a U-Haul. When the officer...
WJCL
Police: 2 people dead, 4 injured after mass shooting at Georgia park
ATLANTA — (CNN) -- A shooting during a ballgame at an Atlanta park Sunday left two people dead and four wounded, including a 6-year-old who was in critical condition, Atlanta police said. The violence began during a baseball or softball game at Dunbar Recreational Center inside Rosa L. Burney...
WTAP
The City of Marietta will flush water lines Monday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Marietta will begin hydrant flushing Monday. It is not expected to impact any of the citizens of Marietta. The fire department will be flushing the system to purge any excess minerals that have collected in the pipes over time. Mayor Josh Schlicher says,...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Driver chased down, shot on SW Atlanta street
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a gunman accused of chasing down and shooting a driver on a southwest Atlanta road. Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday around the 500 block of McDaniel Street. After the man was shot, he sped away and pulled up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Reaction to mass shooting at Atlanta park
The deadly shooting happened Sunday during a softball game at Rosa Burney Park. Two people were killed, a 6-year-old girl remains in critical, and three others are reportedly stable from their injuries.
