Rome City Schools institutes more safety measures after two firearm discoveries in first week of classes

Rome City Schools would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Gregory Shropshire who lost his life in a tragic accident involving an automobile. Greg served Rome City Schools as an educator at the Rome Transitional Academy from July 2006 until April 2019 where he was instrumental in providing not only education but also mentorships for students. He was a leader in the Rome and Floyd County community. His passion for serving young people was apparent through his work with the 100 Black Men of Northwest Georgia and the Foundation Camp at Georgia Highlands.

ROME, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO