MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items

My daughter and I are visiting my hometown and parents and decided to go to the First Friday Market downtown. Main St is closed to traffic and the Community Band and a Jazz Band played while we played putt-putt at various businesses, while shopping and eating a popsicle! As we were walking out to go back to my parents’ house, my daughter found this hanging in a tree! She wanted to show Grandma back home!

TIPP CITY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO