MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Good Neighbor House needs food, personal items

Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days in need of volunteers and vendors
GREENVILLE — Darke County Parks’ staff is hard at work planning this year’s Prairie Days festival. Prairie Days will take place on Sept. 24 and 25. This free event focuses on the prairie way of life in and around 1780 through 1810 and will feature crafts, games, and trades of the time period.
Need for foster parents growing ahead of new school year
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Oesterlen Services for Youth has been helping children in the Miami Valley for more than a century, but their needs increase every year. “We are a social services agency, we offer behavioral health and mental health treatment,” Holly Brennan, the director of development at Oesterlen, said. Their foster care program continues […]
dayton.com
Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location
Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
dayton.com
Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday
A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
WCPO
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout to 20 Tri-State stores
CINCINNATI — Kroger says the test of its new high tech self-scan checkout lanes has been so well received by shoppers, it has just expanded them into 20 Cincinnati-area stores. And it plans to add the new lanes in more stores this fall. The checkout — if you haven't...
dayton.com
Celebrating 75 years: Dayton-area residents share favorite memories of The Pine Club
🍴💚Robert Shepherd of Wilmington said his favorite memory at The Pine Club was eating his first steak after coming home from Vietnam. He said his “go to” meal is a medium rare filet with a great bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon. “(It’s) just a treat we can’t...
When is it too hot to walk your dog?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Summer is the perfect time to get some exercise with man’s best friend, but it does come with some safety concerns. With temperatures up to 90 degrees Monday in the Miami Valley, pavement can be as hot as 150 degrees. That is unsafe for humans and dogs. But humans have protection from […]
Residents displaced after Tipp City blaze
When crews arrived on the scene, they found smoke showing from the home, and all the residents were on the front lawn. None of the residents were injured, however, one woman was given oxygen by a Tipp City ambulance crew.
Kindred Hospital to host hiring event in Dayton Wednesday
DAYTON — Tomorrow Kindred Hospital will be hosting a hiring event for clinical workers in Dayton. This will be an in-person and online hiring event for a range of clinical positions according to the hospital. >>Clearkcreek Twp. officer injured in shooting back in ICU, chief says. Positions they are...
dailyphew.com
Dog Is Worried That Her Little Brother Will Have To Go To The Vet
Earlier this month, Kira Wilson, a resident of the Dayton, Ohio, area, dropped off her cherished French Bulldog, Laszlo, at the veterinarian’s clinic for multiple checks and surgery. Kira was pretty concerned about it. However, Kira discovered that a family member was more concerned than she was when she got back home.
Springfield City Schools set to hold substitute Fair tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield City School District is inviting the public to join them at their it’s upcoming substitute fair Wednesday. The school district’s human resources department will host the fair from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on August 10. >>Back to School: First responders to do...
wyso.org
The Yellow Springs sunflower field is coming back this year
The Yellow Springs sunflower field is coming back this year. The last time it was planted was back in 2019 before the pandemic. The 30-acre sunflower field on Whitehall Farm just off state route 68 has been a popular attraction for thousands of visitors for several years now. Michele Burns...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Tipp City, OH USA
My daughter and I are visiting my hometown and parents and decided to go to the First Friday Market downtown. Main St is closed to traffic and the Community Band and a Jazz Band played while we played putt-putt at various businesses, while shopping and eating a popsicle! As we were walking out to go back to my parents’ house, my daughter found this hanging in a tree! She wanted to show Grandma back home!
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Reigning champions from 2021
With a new Best of Dayton contest underway, we wanted to look back at those who are looking to defend their titles this year. The latest Best of Dayton is the seventh presented by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, and we’ve added dozens of new categories this year. We’ve also kept the big audience favorites.
Back to School: What parents, students should know about cellphone policies in the classroom
As students begin to head back to class, it’s important for parents and students to know when and if cell phones are allowed in the classroom. News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with local districts about how they are trying to keep phones out of the classroom. “We...
dayton.com
Oakwood gives sweet treat business near UD extended late-night hours
OAKWOOD — A bakery chain’s Oakwood location near the University of Dayton can now be open later and offer delivery into the early morning. Insomnia Cookies has been granted longer operating hours after an Oakwood City Council 4-0 decision overriding a planning commission ruling, which the business appealed.
Family members of Butler Twp. shooting victims, community come together at vigil
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The Vandalia and Butler Township community gathered together Monday afternoon in support as they mourned the loss of four community members killed in a shooting. Seats in the gym at Butler High School were filled with members of the community comforting each other and bowing their...
dayton247now.com
Kettering business holds grand opening
KETTERING , Ohio (WKEF) -- The Well for Wellness Center had their grand opening ceremony on Sunday in Kettering. Those in attendance could meet the practitioners and check out the new space on 529 East Stroop Road. Owner April Kline said how they came up with the name for The Well.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: What happened on Day 1 (and how to keep nominating)
The first day of Best of Dayton nominations on Monday saw a lot of activity. Now it’s time to keep nominating. The period for nominations goes through Monday, Aug. 22, and the number of times a person, business or place is nominated will have a gigantic impact on who becomes finalists for voting.
Lima News
Many Dayton-area jobs do not pay enough to afford rent, report shows
SPRINGFIELD — Rents are rising across the region and tens of thousands of local residents work in occupations that on average do not pay enough for them to afford modest rental units, according to a new report and a Dayton Daily News analysis. Wages have increased, but not as...
