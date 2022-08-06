4 Advantages the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Has Over the BMW i4

I’ll admit, I’ve never been much of a BMW fan, but the i4 M50 Gran Coupe just might change my mind. Not because of the prestigious badge on the hood and trunk, nor the fancy interior. But mainly due to its electric powertrain that makes the car scary fast with a stab of the throttle. Also, that fancy interior is comfortable, I will say. Here are a few more first impressions of BMW’s first all-electric sports sedan.

