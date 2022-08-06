4 Advantages the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Has Over the BMW i4

Read on www.motorbiscuit.com
3 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota bZ4X, Not a Hyundai Ioniq 5
As gas prices continue to soar, with no relief in sight, many consumers are considering electric vehicles as an alternative source of transportation. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X is an all-new electric SUV in a growing EV market. Similar to the size of the popular Toyota RAV4, the small crossover is the first mass-produced electric vehicle from the automaker to skip the Japanese market and come straight to North America.
4 Advantages of Buying a Dodge Charger Over a Toyota Avalon
In case you're shopping between the 2022 Dodge Charger and the Toyota Avalon, here are four advantages the muscle has over the comfortable cruiser.
What New Hyundai Models Offer a Manual Transmission?
Hyundai is one of the most popular automakers. Which new Hyundai offers a manual transmission?
Top Speed
A New Leak Hints At the Unthinkable: xDrive AWD for the G87 BMW M2
Earlier this year, we reported that the next-generation 2023 BMW M2 is too fat and too heavy to be equipped with their M xDrive all-wheel drive (AWD) system. As the M2 migrates to the new Cluster Architecture (CLAR) platform, after all, the compact performance coupe is expected to gain more weight. This latest leaked document, however, seems to contradict the statements made by BMW M’s engineers, because it reveals that an M2 with M xDrive is coming out after all.
Edmunds Ranked the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Higher than the 2022 Toyota RAV4: A Weird but Beautiful Choice
Jeeps aren't the best SUVs on the Market. They sure as hell aren't better than the Toyota RAV4. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't buy one.
insideevs.com
Next-Gen 2023 Hyundai Kona EV Spied Testing In Germany
Hyundai was seen testing the next generation Kona EV outside the Kia Hyundai testing center in Germany. Our spies had previously sent us photos of the plug-in hybrid version of the Kona, but this is the first time they have captured the all-electric variant, which should debut sometime in 2023.
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars.
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles.
2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum: What Does This Fully-Loaded SUV Offer?
Are you looking for a fully-loaded SUV to drive? Check out what the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum offers.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2023 Toyota RAV4 Over a Honda CR-V
If you choose to buy the 2023 Toyota RAV4 over the 2023 Honda CR-V, you can benefit from four key advantages of the RAV4.
2023 Audi A5: Price & Specs
Here's a look at the pricing, specs, features, and everything else we currently know about the 2023 Audi A5 luxury car model!
The 2022 Dodge Challenger Has 3 Advantages Over the 2022 Ford Mustang
A 2022 Dodge Challenger has a couple of advantages over the 2022 Ford Mustang. For instance, the Challenger has a bigger back seat and trunk.
2022 BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe First Drive: Super Comfortable and Scary Fast
I’ll admit, I’ve never been much of a BMW fan, but the i4 M50 Gran Coupe just might change my mind. Not because of the prestigious badge on the hood and trunk, nor the fancy interior. But mainly due to its electric powertrain that makes the car scary fast with a stab of the throttle. Also, that fancy interior is comfortable, I will say. Here are a few more first impressions of BMW’s first all-electric sports sedan.
The 2022 Ford F-150 Is the Best Pickup Truck for Under $60,000
The 2022 Ford F-150 is the best truck for under $60k. See how much value comes with the Ford F-150 to stretch your dollar further.
Charging an EV Bringing You Down? Try One Of These Alternatives
Charging an EV frequently isn't for everyone. Sometimes its inconvenient. Instead, you might consider an electric motorcycle or even a solar car!
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison
Comparing the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger Raptor, we identify performance figures, off-road capabilities, interior amenities, and cost.
Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022?
The Tesla Model 3 is the safest car on the market. While many other safe cars got five stars, the little Tesla's roof is industry leading.
Which 2022 Toyota Highlander Trim Is Best for the Money?
The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the most popular midsize SUVs available. Which is the best trim for the money?
4 Luxury SUVs With Improved Reliability for 2022
These luxury SUVs with improved reliability for 2022 include the BMW X3, Acura MDX, Audi Q7, and even the Infiniti QX50.
The Safety Scores of the Top Small 2022 SUVs Are (Mostly) Excellent
The best small SUVs are for the most part super safe. Here are the safety scores for the top small SUVs.
