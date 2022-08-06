ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana

By Stephen Dethrage
95.3 The Bear
95.3 The Bear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 953thebear.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WLKY.com

Eastern Kentucky deputy discharged from hospital after deadly ambush

EASTERN, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky, who was shot during a deadly ambush, is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson spent more than a month at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Goshen, AL
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippians help victims of Kentucky flash floods

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Kentucky are trying to recover after a storm caused flash flooding that proved to be deadly. Preliminary damage assessments show over 700 homes were either destroyed or suffered major damage. Eastern parts of the state received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches of rain in 48 hours. More than […]
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gas Station#A Gunfight#Violent Crime#U S Marshals#Turner
wvih.com

DNA Confirms Missing Child’s Identity

The body of a 4-year-old girl, previously reported missing in Kentucky, was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, according to Bullitt County Coroner David Billings. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn’t seen her since Christmas Eve of 2020. A...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
iheart.com

Eerie Figure Encountered in Kentucky Woods

A creepy video circulating online shows an unsettling figure walking along a trail in Kentucky while dressed in what appears to be a hooded black robe. Vivian Hoffman shared the very weird footage on a Facebook group devoted to strange happenings in the state and explained that she had received it from the unfortunate witness who encountered the mysterious stranger. "Not much info other than they drove past it walking in wooded area," she explained, noting that the eerie individual "wasn't there upon return within a few minutes." Sadly, the short video only provides a brief glimpse of the peculiar person at the end of a trail as the witness is frantically trying to run away from the stranger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 The Bear

Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close

A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WBKO

Electric vehicle battery-related plant announced in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Lotte Aluminum Materials USA plans an aluminum foil manufacturing operation to serve the electric vehicle battery industry in Kentucky and is expected to create 122 full-time jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear’s office says the company is investing $238.7 million in the plant in Hardin County. Lotte...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

In remote eastern Kentucky, neighbors help where no one else will

Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek, Kentucky into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville area carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
LOUISVILLE, KY
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Police Looking For Hit And Run Driver

Earlier today, Tuscaloosa Police asked the public to help with locating a suspect accused of hitting a motorist and failing to stop. The Tuscaloosa PD posted this a few minutes ago. *From Tuscaloosa Police Department/Facebook. The driver of a Kia was stopped at a red light on Hargrover Rd. and...
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy