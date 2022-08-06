ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

Analysis of Manchester United’s performance against Brighton details Erik ten Hag’s major problem

If he didn’t know already, Erik ten Hag has a massive job in his hands after his Manchester United side produced a horror show on Sunday in their defeat against Brighton. Thanks to a first half brace by Pascal Gross, Brighton managed to win the game 2-1. The victory was also the first time in their entire history that they managed to win against United at Old Trafford.
