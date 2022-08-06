Read on www.washingtonwaterfronts.com
131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591
Toledo Real Estate at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591. Description: The real estate listing at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591 with the MLS# 1980149 has been on the Toledo market for 1 days. This property located in the Toledo subdivision is currently listed for $150,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.506344. -122.744635.
4849 N Island Dr E
Sensational Lake Tapps home no bank waterfront w/western exposure. 3 car garage & RV parking. Beautiful cherry floors, living room w/fireplace & outstanding lake views, Chefs kitchen w/high end appliances & custom cabinetry including butler pantry w/winecooler & french doors to lg trex deck. Formal dining room, office and 3/4 bath on the main floor. Climb 1 of the 2 staircases, you'll find a spacious primary ste & 5pc bath w/2 sided fireplace w/private balcony, +3 Lg bdrms, full bath & bonus room. Daylight basement, poss MIL feat 2 bdrms, family room, 2nd full kitchen, 3/4 bath, 2nd laundry & bonus room w/lots of storage. French doors to your hot tub, water feature, garden space, storage & dock. Park like landscaping with Smart Sprinkler.
Business spotlight: Yellow Belly creating a buzz at farmer’s market
When he was a kid growing up in Lebanon, Wally Mseitif devoured American cowboy movies. It seemed natural that when he grew up, he’d fly off to America and become a rough-and-ready cowboy himself. Mseitif didn’t ride the range when he came to America, but he’s had other adventures...
South Beacon Hill residents say RV location encroaches on property line
SEATTLE — A new home for a new family. “I mean, this is our family home, right? This has been passed around through our whole family,” said Gerald Gutierrez. Gutierrez, his wife and their 1-year-old son moved into a South Beacon Hill home in the spring. “We personally...
262 Anchor Ln
Experience serenity as you gaze out onto the Bay from this single story cottage style waterfront home. Rare opportunity to own a premier lot in the highly desirable & charming neighborhood of Ludlow Cove. Boasting w/natural light, the open concept living features engineered hardwood floors throughout, oversized quartz island, generous dining & cozy fireplace to make your space cozy & special. Primary bedroom is spacious w/large walk in closet heated floors in primary bath w/walk in shower. 2nd bdrm & office space located ideally opposite primary. Relax on your oversized deck or explore the calm waters in your kayak launched from the gazebo. Enjoy miles of walking trails, 300 slip marina, waterfront inn & a championship 18-hole golf course.
Puyallup diner closes after 48 years, the latest 24-hour restaurant lost in Pierce County
Cattin’s Family Restaurant, one of a dwindling number of 24-hour diners in the region, closed July 30 after 48 years in Puyallup, Washington. The future of the property, which is owned by a company associated with the Washington State Fair, is yet to be determined. Owner Hermann Harris broke...
Yearly Warning: Not One but Two Low Flying Jets over the Snoqualmie Valley Signal Start & End of Boeing Classic
This year, the Boeing Classic features not one but two jet flyovers marking the start and end of the tournament. To signal the start of the Boeing Classic PGA Champions Tournament, a Boeing jetliner will fly over the 18th green of The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge golf course on Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:15 a.m.
Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts
SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities
As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!
Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
Nightly I-5 lane closures between Fife and Tacoma to begin Thursday
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol tweeted that starting Thursday, construction crews will close several lanes of Interstate 5 between Fife and Tacoma nightly for final paving and striping. Drivers are being advised to plan for extra travel time and pay attention to the work zones. The...
Kidd Valley announces closure of original 1976 restaurant in University District
The original Kidd Valley restaurant, which opened in 1976, will be permanently closing, according to a Facebook post from Kidd Valley. Located on Northeast 55th Street near Ravenna Park and originally opened in 1976, the 800-square-foot restaurant needed to be remodeled to bring it up to code for the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site
Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
