ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtonwaterfronts.com

131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591

Toledo Real Estate at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591. Description: The real estate listing at 131 Kuty Drive Toledo, WA 98591 with the MLS# 1980149 has been on the Toledo market for 1 days. This property located in the Toledo subdivision is currently listed for $150,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.506344. -122.744635.
TOLEDO, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4849 N Island Dr E

Sensational Lake Tapps home no bank waterfront w/western exposure. 3 car garage & RV parking. Beautiful cherry floors, living room w/fireplace & outstanding lake views, Chefs kitchen w/high end appliances & custom cabinetry including butler pantry w/winecooler & french doors to lg trex deck. Formal dining room, office and 3/4 bath on the main floor. Climb 1 of the 2 staircases, you'll find a spacious primary ste & 5pc bath w/2 sided fireplace w/private balcony, +3 Lg bdrms, full bath & bonus room. Daylight basement, poss MIL feat 2 bdrms, family room, 2nd full kitchen, 3/4 bath, 2nd laundry & bonus room w/lots of storage. French doors to your hot tub, water feature, garden space, storage & dock. Park like landscaping with Smart Sprinkler.
BONNEY LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Gig Harbor, WA
Business
Local
Washington Real Estate
Tacoma, WA
Business
City
Gig Harbor, WA
City
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
Real Estate
washingtonwaterfronts.com

262 Anchor Ln

Experience serenity as you gaze out onto the Bay from this single story cottage style waterfront home. Rare opportunity to own a premier lot in the highly desirable & charming neighborhood of Ludlow Cove. Boasting w/natural light, the open concept living features engineered hardwood floors throughout, oversized quartz island, generous dining & cozy fireplace to make your space cozy & special. Primary bedroom is spacious w/large walk in closet heated floors in primary bath w/walk in shower. 2nd bdrm & office space located ideally opposite primary. Relax on your oversized deck or explore the calm waters in your kayak launched from the gazebo. Enjoy miles of walking trails, 300 slip marina, waterfront inn & a championship 18-hole golf course.
PORT LUDLOW, WA
q13fox.com

Puget Sound nights are getting warmer, which is concerning experts

SEATTLE - As Seattle’s latest heat advisory expires, overnight temps will remain higher than historical norms – it’s part of a growing trend that is getting more attention. According to Climate Central, the Seattle/Tacoma area has undergone a transition since the 1970s. Overnight lows are now, on...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narrows#North And South#One And A Half#Condominium#Sunset#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
thurstontalk.com

55+ Living: Harbor Heights Creates Connection Opportunities for Residents with Summer Activities

As a 55+ active living community, Harbor Heights provides exceptional opportunities for residents to stay connected and active well into their golden years. Transitions like retirement or downsizing from the family home can feel isolating, but Harbor Heights provides ample ways for residents to get together and stay active and engaged. Harbor Heights’s new Sales and Events Manager, Elizabeth Keith, is eager to create unique and inviting experiences for residents that help them stay vibrant and healthy.
OLYMPIA, WA
travelnowsmart.com

Ideal Brunch in Bellevue, WA– 20 Top Places!

Are you intending a breakfast food journey however aren’t certain where to begin?. Bellevue, Washington might be a great selection. This stunning city lies in King County’s Eastside Region. It likewise has first-rate mall as well as stunning parks. It is likewise a gastronomic location for its savory...
BELLEVUE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Real Estate
q13fox.com

Fast moving brush fire nearly wipes out Lakewood homes

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry conditions are causing major concerns in Pierce County, as brush fires become more likely with each passing day. On Sunday afternoon a small fire was called into 911 as a 5-foot by 5-foot fire, by the time fire crews were done battling the fire it had spread roughly a quarter mile and threatened a number of homes in Lakewood.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING 5

Body found in trunk of car sold at Lynnwood auction

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Workers at Braven Metals process about 10,000 vehicles every year. Scrapyard workers routinely go through the abandoned cars they buy at auction before recycling the metal. They come across all kinds of stuff, but this was a first. "I haven't come across something like that...
LYNNWOOD, WA
thejoltnews.com

Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site

Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
OLYMPIA, WA
myeverettnews.com

Meet The Owner – What The Fluff Dog Grooming

Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy