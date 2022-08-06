The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. NOTE: This report includes two weeks of arrests and incidents. July 18, 4:36 p.m.: An officer patrolling in Watertown Square spotted a vehicle running a solid red light on Mt. Auburn Street and then turned onto Charles River Road. The officer ran the vehicle’s plates and found the owner’s license was revoked for not having insurance, and also learned the driver did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was for traffic offenses out of Boston District Court. Khaled Alhammadi, 39, of Boston, was arrested on charges of unlicensed driving, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a revoked registration, operating an unregistered vehicle, a red light violation, as well as the warrant.

