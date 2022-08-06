ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, MA

WCVB

Boston man accused of attempted rape while impersonating police officer

BOSTON — A Boston man is facing multiple charges after he was accused of attempting to rape a woman while impersonating a police officer, according to authorities. Boston police said a woman reported that 51-year-old Charles Singleton, who also goes by the name Charles Zimmerman, claimed to be an officer when they met in the Dorchester area after a social gathering.
whdh.com

Investigation underway after overnight incident in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A heavy police presence closed down part of a neighborhood in Everett overnight as officers investigated some kind of incident behind a school. Over a dozen officers could be seen in the area of Cherry Street late on Monday night, near the Walter Morris Playground behind the George Keverian School.
WPRI 12 News

Police: 3 held at gunpoint in armed home invasion

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an armed home invasion on Wentworth Street in North Providence. North Providence Police Chief Alfredo Ruggiero told 12 News around 6:20 on Saturday night, four to five Black males wearing face coverings while armed with “black handguns with extended magazines,” broke through the front door of the […]
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Runs Over Woman’s Foot, Home Broken Into, Headstones Damaged

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. NOTE: This report includes two weeks of arrests and incidents. July 18, 4:36 p.m.: An officer patrolling in Watertown Square spotted a vehicle running a solid red light on Mt. Auburn Street and then turned onto Charles River Road. The officer ran the vehicle’s plates and found the owner’s license was revoked for not having insurance, and also learned the driver did not have a license and was wanted on a warrant. The warrant was for traffic offenses out of Boston District Court. Khaled Alhammadi, 39, of Boston, was arrested on charges of unlicensed driving, driving an uninsured motor vehicle, driving with a revoked registration, operating an unregistered vehicle, a red light violation, as well as the warrant.
iheart.com

10 Month Old Dies In Bathtub Incident

Providence Police and the Department of Children, Youth and Families is investigating the death of a ten month old child Saturday morning on Chad Brown Street. Police say that a ten month old child was playing in a bathtub when the accident happened. Officials aren’t saying anything else about the...
whdh.com

Nashua man arrested in connection with woman’s stabbing death

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 34-year-old woman. Miguel Ramirez, 30, was charged with second-degree murder after police opened an investigation into the death of Julie Graichen, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police provide update on Pomeranian abandoned in crate

DEDHAM, Mass. — Police are providing an update on the Pomeranian who was left abandoned in a crate on July 23rd. Dedham Police say they named the dog “Buzz” because he was found on Bussey Street. He is in the care of the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL), where he received a comprehensive veterinary exam and vaccines, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com

22-year-old Massachusetts woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 95

A local woman has been killed after a weekend motorcycle crash. According to Rhode Island State Police, at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the Lincoln Woods Barracks, along with members from the Providence Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 95 North in the City of Providence.
nbcboston.com

House Fire in Stoughton, Mass. Started Outside, Officials Believe

Firefighters in Stoughton, Massachusetts arrived at a house in a blaze Sunday afternoon, believing there was still a person inside. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Stoughton fire department received a call about a house fire on Poskus Street, with concern that one of the residents of the home was still inside, officials said.
