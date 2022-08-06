The Port Bar Owners to Debut Fluid510 This Fall

Fluid510 (pronounced “fluid five-ten”) is anticipated to bring new life to the 1500 block of downtown Oakland this year. The incoming bar and event space has been under construction at 1544 Broadway , near popular establishments such as PianoFight Oakland, Stinkys, Bar Shiru, Dusk Coffee and more.

Fluid510 is brought to us by Sean Sullivan and Richard Fuentes, who successfully opened Port Bar up the street. Like Port Bar, Fluid510 will also be a LGBTQ bar but more dynamic in terms of what it has to offer.

The 5,000-square foot space will have permanent bars in the front entry lounge and in the back. With 21-foot ceilings, the space will have modular furniture that can be arranged to accomodate any type of event, such as cabaret shows, DJ sets, conferences and more.

In addition to their full bars, there are plans to implement food service. “Everyone is looking for midday places, after-work places and night life options.The Oaklanders who were here before the pandemic and everyone who’s moved into the towers need an elegant place to go — perhaps a place that hasn’t existed before,” Sullivan told the San Francisco Business Times .

Fluid510 expects to make its official debut by the end of this year.

