Milton police log: July 29-Aug. 4
Officer Noel, Officer Carlson, and Sgt. Locke made contact with an individual with an active arrest warrant. The subject was taken into custody and will appear in Court. Cpl. Coulombe was sent to Tennis Court where it was reported that there was a mini-van in the parking lot with three small unattended children present. It was learned that there was a corn-hole tournament happening, and the children were accompanied by an adult.
DUI crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER — A 38-year-old man from Adamant was cited for DUI following a crash in East Montpelier yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Horn of the Moon Road at around 8:40 p.m. Police say they responded and made contact with the driver, identified as Charles Vanderlip. Police...
Burlington police deem Rock Point death a likely suicide
Acting Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said Monday that the Aug. 6 death of a man who fell from a cliff at Rock Point was “probably a suicide.”. Police had 14 interactions with the man since June 1, most of them related to his mental health, according to the chief.
Domestic violence involved in Burlington murder-suicide, police say
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a deadly shooting in Burlington had domestic violence components. Burlington police are still investigating what led to the tragedy two weeks ago on North Winooski Avenue. Police say Mikal Dixon, 27, shot and killed Kayla Noonan, 22, and himself. Dixon also shot and severely...
Driver facing several charges after DUI #2 in Jericho
JERICHO — A 24-year-old man from Johnson was arrested following an incident in Jericho yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Browns Trace Road at MMU Highschool after observing several lane violations at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Bradlee Bryant. While speaking with Bryant,...
Last reportedly stolen puppy in Coventry is found
All three puppies have been found. Vermont State Police announced that the third and final puppy, reportedly stolen from a home in Coventry on July 25, was located on Thursday. Coventry residents Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, initially notified police about the theft of the 6-week-old puppies —...
Clinton Community College latest institution to receive call about suspicious package
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Clinton Community College is the latest institution to receive a call about a suspicious package. On Friday, New York State Police and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the college and were able to clear the building with no suspicious packages located. The call...
Cyclist hit by car in Albany
ALBANY — A cyclist was hit by a car in Albany on Saturday. The incident took place on Vermont 14 at around 11:20 a.m. Police say that Kenneth Stokes, 41, of Barre, was cycling south on the shoulder in Albany near Shutesville Road. Gregory West, 63, of Albany, was...
One Thousand Dollar Reward For Finding a Morgan Horse Missing in Bennington County
On 8/5/22 the Vermont State Police was notified of a horse that went missing/ possibly stolen from the Shaftsbury Hollow area during the day of 8/2/22. The horse is a Morgan quarter horse cross, 60 inches tall, and chestnut in color with a black mane and tail. It was last seen in North Bennington.
Man cited for unlawful trespass in Highgate
HIGHGATE — A 30-year-old man from Swanton was cited in Highgate yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of an unlawful trespass incident that occurred at a home along Carter Hill Road, at around 9:10 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Joseph Shedrick was at the home in question,...
Barton collision results in life-threatening injuries
On 08/05/22 at approximately 3:55 p.m, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle and motorcycle crash on Church Street in Barton. Operator of vehicle #1 was identified as Mary King (82) of Barton. Operator of vehicle #2 was identified as Dominick Brown (19) of Barton.
Man dies after falling from cliff at Burlington’s Rock Point ￼
A man died Saturday afternoon after falling 60 to 80 feet from a cliff at Rock Point, according to the Burlington Police Department. Authorities declined to identify the man until his family could be notified. Just after 4 p.m., according to a press release issued Saturday by the Burlington police,...
Crash leaves motorcycle embedded in car windshield
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A teen is fighting for his life, after a driver slammed into his motorcycle, throwing him into the air. It happened just before 4 p.m. on Route 16 in Barton Friday afternoon. Police say an 82-year-old woman was trying to take a left hand turn, didn’t...
Police respond to suspicious backpack in Newport in latest false bomb threat
NEWPORT, Vt. — A government office building was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call about a suspicious backpack left inside. Newport police said they received a report about the backpack, which reportedly had a "device" inside, at the Community College of Vermont. The college is located inside the Emory Hebard State Office Building on Main Street.
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
Teen fighting for his life after Barton motorcycle crash
Better late than never: Alum returns St. Michael's College property 40 years later. A piece of St. Michael's College property found its way back to the school after more than four decades. Health insurance rates to go up for thousands of Vermonters. Updated: 11 hours ago. The Green Mountain Care...
This is Our Home: Cabot
CABOT, Vt. — Tucked away in Washington County is Cabot, Vermont, a community of about 1,500 people. In this town, everyone knows Bobby Searles, co-owner of the Cabot Village Store, "Cabot is a great town. There's a lot of people who've lived here for generations, myself included. My father was born and raised here in Cabot."
As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney
Kenney has garnered overwhelming support from police unions in his campaign for Chittenden County state’s attorney. His opponent, incumbent Sarah George, said she would never seek the support of law enforcement unions and sees it as a conflict of interest. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Sarah George faces the fight of her career, law enforcement goes all in for Ted Kenney.
