ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, wife Samantha, 2 children saw ‘chaos’ after shooting at Mall of America

By Justyn Melrose
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vmOr_0h7V3sPH00

(WGHP) — When shots rang out at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, Racing Wives star Samantha Busch, her husband NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and their children, 7-year-old Brexton and 2-month-old Lennix, were there.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, celebrates with his wife, Samantha, and their son, Brexton, after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram, Samantha Busch said her family was together at the Mall of America when the shots rang out . The Mall of America is the largest mall in the United States . They had spent the afternoon on rides in the center of the mall and later split up with “the girls” going to shop and “the boys” sticking around for more rides.

“Then chaos ensued,” she said.

Biggest NASCAR late model stock car race to be held at Martinsville Speedway

Samantha Busch was at the entrance of H&M on the first floor when she said she heard screaming from above.

“A group of people were running and yelling,” she said. “My brain instantly thought it was just teenagers being goofy and then a split second later herds of people on levels 2 and 3 were running. Next a wave of people started down our corridor and that’s when I heard people shouting ‘active shooter in the mall.'”

She called her husband, and—”Thank God”—he answered. Kyle and Brexton were in line for a ride and had no idea about the shooting. They stayed on the phone as Samantha, with Lennix, ran outside and Kyle, with Brexton, took off for the closest parking garage to get out of the building.

“People were crying, shouting on cell phones, sirens going off, everyone was confused and didn’t know what was happening, which was the scary part,” she said. “You didn’t know if it was one person, multiple people, where exactly they were in the mall or outside too, where was it safe to go?”

‘Wouldn’t want it any other way’: Dale Earnhardt Jr. reuniting with Sun Drop for historic North Wilkesboro run

Bloomington police later confirmed that shots were fired and that the suspect ran away. Police did not locate any victims. On Friday, the police department said detectives were continuing to investigate.

“We ended up finding out it was a dispute between two groups that ended in shots fired,” Samantha Busch said. “It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened yesterday. Why it happened, what to do in a situation like that, what to do if it was another type of situation. How much do you cover without making it worse for them?”

Kyle Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion and younger brother to fellow driver Kurt Busch . Kyle and Samantha Busch starred together on the 2019 reality TV show Racing Wives alongside Kurt Busch and his then-wife Ashley .

Kyle and Samantha Busch announced the birth of their daughter on May 10. Lennix Key Busch was born at 5:12 a.m. on May 10 at 6.1 ounces and 20 inches.

“By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness. #GirlDad”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman accused of mailing drugs to inmates, deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte woman was arrested and charged after deputies said she conspired to deliver drugs to inmates at an Alexander County jail, according to authorities. The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in April 2022 about a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up

Dale Earnhardt Jr. brought up Kyle Busch's attitude during the prerace show at Michigan and the driver shared a photo on Twitter that appeared to back it up. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Calls Out Kyle Busch at Michigan for His Attitude and Driver Shares Interesting Photo With Joe Gibbs That Appears to Back It Up appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Fox 46 Charlotte

Staffer illegally gave cellphone to Uptown inmate: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A healthcare employee illegally provide a cellphone to an inmate who was being housed at the Uptown detention center, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation began following a tip that 26-year-old Samara Black was smuggling contraband into the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Black had worked for Wellpath, […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kurt Busch
Fox 46 Charlotte

Waterspouts seen along South Carolina coast

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Racing Wives#Ford Ecoboost 400#Homestead#The Mall Of America
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC-native Navy sailor dead from overboard fall

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina native assigned to a guided missile destroyer is presumed dead according to the U.S. Navy. Seaman Recruit David L. Spearman fell overboard from the USS Arleigh Burke on Monday into the Baltic Sea. Spearman was 19 years old and hailed from Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy