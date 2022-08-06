NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, wife Samantha, 2 children saw ‘chaos’ after shooting at Mall of America

(WGHP) — When shots rang out at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, Racing Wives star Samantha Busch, her husband NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and their children, 7-year-old Brexton and 2-month-old Lennix, were there.

Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Toyota, celebrates with his wife, Samantha, and their son, Brexton, after winning the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In a post on Instagram, Samantha Busch said her family was together at the Mall of America when the shots rang out . The Mall of America is the largest mall in the United States . They had spent the afternoon on rides in the center of the mall and later split up with “the girls” going to shop and “the boys” sticking around for more rides.

“Then chaos ensued,” she said.

Samantha Busch was at the entrance of H&M on the first floor when she said she heard screaming from above.

“A group of people were running and yelling,” she said. “My brain instantly thought it was just teenagers being goofy and then a split second later herds of people on levels 2 and 3 were running. Next a wave of people started down our corridor and that’s when I heard people shouting ‘active shooter in the mall.'”

She called her husband, and—”Thank God”—he answered. Kyle and Brexton were in line for a ride and had no idea about the shooting. They stayed on the phone as Samantha, with Lennix, ran outside and Kyle, with Brexton, took off for the closest parking garage to get out of the building.

“People were crying, shouting on cell phones, sirens going off, everyone was confused and didn’t know what was happening, which was the scary part,” she said. “You didn’t know if it was one person, multiple people, where exactly they were in the mall or outside too, where was it safe to go?”

Bloomington police later confirmed that shots were fired and that the suspect ran away. Police did not locate any victims. On Friday, the police department said detectives were continuing to investigate.

“We ended up finding out it was a dispute between two groups that ended in shots fired,” Samantha Busch said. “It’s a lot to process as an adult but really hard as a parent to explain to your child what happened yesterday. Why it happened, what to do in a situation like that, what to do if it was another type of situation. How much do you cover without making it worse for them?”

Kyle Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion and younger brother to fellow driver Kurt Busch . Kyle and Samantha Busch starred together on the 2019 reality TV show Racing Wives alongside Kurt Busch and his then-wife Ashley .

Kyle and Samantha Busch announced the birth of their daughter on May 10. Lennix Key Busch was born at 5:12 a.m. on May 10 at 6.1 ounces and 20 inches.

“By the grace of God our sweet baby girl is here!” he wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey and prayed along side of us. Our hearts are bursting with happiness. #GirlDad”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.