Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
Deputies: Suspicious package in Lassen County was a Improvised Explosive Device
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 3:22 P.M. UPDATE - The bomb squad was called to Lassen County to investigate a suspicious package found by Caltrans workers on Tuesday morning, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Caltrans crews found the package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods. The Washoe County...
Lassen County News
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
Lassen County News
Fire Safe Council announces new leadership team
The Lassen Fire Safe Council announces a new leadership team poised to expand the mission of the nonprofit agency, with a renewed emphasis on local communities. “The LFSC board is taking a two-pronged approach to our mission, trying to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders,” said Ruth Morentz, LFSC Board Chair. “We are committed to doing more projects and engaging with the local community to help the individual landowner and small organizations. In support of this process, LFSC is committed to resuming monthly our general meetings where the public can engage with the organization and our partner agencies and learn more about our grants and community projects. We also will continue with large-scale projects, such as those on national forest lands.”
Lassen County News
Robbins faces tough competition in California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest
All of us locals know Susanville’s Randy Robbins as a great photographer with two entries already accepted into the California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest — an event he has already won. According to a statement from the contest, “Yes, from sweet to fierce! The images present...
Lassen County News
LCSO releases more information on Highway 395 explosive
According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:33 a.m., while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch. “Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
Friends recall the night Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went missing
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues Monday night for missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party she attended at a campground early Saturday morning. Her family and friends are doing everything they can to get her information out and coordinate searches. Friends and family of Rodni gathered at the […]
Here's the cost of building a new home in Northern California that is 'wildfire-resistant'
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Homeowners in California are often encouraged to take steps to make their property as wildfire resistant as possible. Over the last several years, practical research has helped to define specific choices in building materials and overall design that can help raise a home's wildfire rating.
1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]
Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage
OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
Kiely Rodni: What we know so far about the teen’s disappearance after a party in Truckee
TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A search is underway for 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who was last seen Saturday at a party in Truckee. As search parties are conducted to find the missing teen, here is what we know so far about Rodni’s disappearance. Rodni’s last whereabouts According to authorities, Rodni’s last known whereabouts were near the […]
Lassen County News
Vial sworn in as CHP officer
Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing
Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery
Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search
CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
