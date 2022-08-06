ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Nevada City and surrounding area without power

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
Lassen County News

Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure

Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
California State
Local
California Cars
Lassen County News

Fire Safe Council announces new leadership team

The Lassen Fire Safe Council announces a new leadership team poised to expand the mission of the nonprofit agency, with a renewed emphasis on local communities. “The LFSC board is taking a two-pronged approach to our mission, trying to meet the needs of multiple stakeholders,” said Ruth Morentz, LFSC Board Chair. “We are committed to doing more projects and engaging with the local community to help the individual landowner and small organizations. In support of this process, LFSC is committed to resuming monthly our general meetings where the public can engage with the organization and our partner agencies and learn more about our grants and community projects. We also will continue with large-scale projects, such as those on national forest lands.”
GREENVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

LCSO releases more information on Highway 395 explosive

According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, “On August 9, 2022, at approximately 9:33 a.m., while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch. “Lassen County Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Multi-vehicle crash partly blocks CA-36 near Chester on Monday afternoon

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — FINAL UPDATE, AUG. 11, 5 PM:. Traffic is now returning to normal on State Route 36 (CA-36) just west of State Route 89 (CA-89), near Chester, following the multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon, according to Caltrans District 2. -- BREAKING, AUG. 11, 3:17 PM:. Caltrans...
CHESTER, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Wilson
FOX40

Friends recall the night Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went missing

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — The search continues Monday night for missing Truckee teenager Kiely Rodni, who was last seen at a party she attended at a campground early Saturday morning. Her family and friends are doing everything they can to get her information out and coordinate searches. Friends and family of Rodni gathered at the […]
TRUCKEE, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Motorcycle Accident on George Pacific Way [Oroville, CA]

Rider Hospitalized after Motorcycle Collision on Feather River Boulevard. Police responded to the scene around 11:30 a.m., near Feather River Boulevard on August 3rd. For reasons unknown, a motorcycle and RV collided in the area. Paramedics arrived and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with moderate injuries. At this...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter July 29-31: Multiple reports of fights

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 29-Aug 4, 2022. July 29.
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Forest Service#Forest Management#Lightning Storms
krcrtv.com

Butte County schools dealing with staffing shortage

OROVILLE, Calif. — Teacher’s have never seen it this bad, according to a recent Washington post article describing the nationwide teacher shortage. Fewer teachers, doubled with the COVID-19 pandemic, have led to worse learning outcomes for students. The shortage has also hit Butte County. "I think people are...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Crews give up search for man who apparently fell into the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Authorities looked for a person reported missing in the Truckee River Saturday afternoon, but did not find him. They called off the search just after 5:30 p.m. Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Reno Fire Department searched the river from Dorostkar Park at Mayberry Drive downstream.
RENO, NV
Lassen County News

Vial sworn in as CHP officer

Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
SUSANVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing

Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery

Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Palermo man sentenced for molesting multiple children, child endangerment

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Butte County man was sentenced on Wednesday for molesting three children, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 40-year-old Jason Ashby, of Palermo, was sentenced to 28 years in prison for molesting three children, child endangerment to two other children caused by making methamphetamine and butane honey oil and for having illegal guns.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico man arrested after meth, suspected fentanyl found during search

CHICO, Calif. - A man was taken in custody on Tuesday following the discovery of drugs during a search by law enforcement of a home in Chico. Agents from the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force with assistance from detectives with the Butte County Sheriff's Office Special Enforcement Unit served a search warrant at 1340 Guill Street in Chico. Multiple adults were located in and around the residence and were detained.
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy