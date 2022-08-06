ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirtland, OH

High school football: Kirtland ups the ante against bigger schools in scrimmages

By John Kampf
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
weeklyvillager.com

Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”

Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
MANTUA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northwood, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kirtland, OH
Education
City
Strongsville, OH
Local
Ohio Football
City
Poland, OH
City
Kirtland, OH
Kirtland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Kirtland, OH
Football
City
Boardman, OH
cleveland19.com

Major construction coming to I-90 in Rocky River, Lakewood, Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Ante#Rangers#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division#Hornets#Lave
27 First News

Karen L. Johns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of Karen L. Johns, age 59, announces her peaceful passing on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Karen was born on July 26, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Education
Cleveland.com

Cleveland’s Oktoberfest returns in September

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Prost! Cleveland’s Oktoberfest is set to return next month for two weekends, Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The massive fest will offer a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers and dining options, along with plenty of other fun. The weekends will feature fireworks, a Bavarian vendor village, a live glockenspiel, wiener dog races and performances by tribute bands and groups like Chardon Polka Band, Alex Meixner Band and Fred Ziwich & International Sound Machine, according to a press release.
cleveland19.com

Possibly ‘unstable’ road in Leroy Township closed after heavy rainfall

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County engineer closed part of Paine Road in Leroy Township today, after concerns of it being “unstable.”. “Unfortunately, the excessive amount of rainfall over the last ten hours and field observations has caused concern that the southbound lane of the road is unstable thus necessitating the road closure and additional inspections,” a release stated.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Alisha Denise Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alisha Denise Williams, 47, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, after having a stroke at her home. Alisha was born December 2, 1974 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Shelia J. Williams and the late James O. Green, Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy