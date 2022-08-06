ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Police say Oklahoma City man killed his 3 children, himself

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma City man fatally shot his three young children then shot and killed himself early Saturday, according to police.

A person jogging or walking called police after spotting the four bodies in a vehicle in a northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood about 7:30 a.m. Saturday, said Capt. Michelle Henderson.

Henderson said the man and the children did not live in the neighborhood where they were found, but that they had lived nearby.

Henderson said police had been searching for man and his sons since shortly before 4:30 a.m. after learning that he had taken the children and made “concerning statements” about their well-being.

The names and ages of the four were not released, although Henderson said the children were each younger than 7. Whether the children were boys or girls was also not being immediately released, Henderson said.

“This weekend, we’re releasing very little information,” and more details are expected to be provided Monday, Henderson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy