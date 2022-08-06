ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

calcoastnews.com

Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande

A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande Sunday night, sending water gushing into the air, onto the street and even inside a restaurant. Shortly before 11 p.m. a caller reported a crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rena Street. The car overturned after hitting the fire hydrant.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8

On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Ment Media

Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt

SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
ORCUTT, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Powerline Sparks Fire Near Lake Nacimiento

PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage. A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO police arrest felon with stolen property and drugs

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 38-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was found in possession of drugs and stolen property on Monday morning. At approximately 7 a.m., an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a code violation. The man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at North County store

– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
ATASCADERO, CA
crimevoice.com

Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
CAMBRIA, CA
calcoastnews.com

Unsealed documents reveal discrepancies in Paul Flores’ story

Unsealed court documents in the Kristin Smart murder case, including a 1996 interview with Flores, reveal the suspect’s repeated attempts to deceive investigators. Lies a judge considered when placing the case over for trial. Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
calcoastnews.com

Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles

Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Attempted robbery reported at local bank

– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Paul Flores’ Cal Poly Roommate Testifies in Court

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Salinas County Superior Courthouse continues to hear testimonies from former Cal Poly students in the Kristin Smart murder trial. The former students and friends of Kristin Smart are recounting the night of Kristin’s disappearance — specifically the off-campus house party on Crandall Way where Kristin and Paul Flores were both seen.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA

