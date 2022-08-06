Read on calcoastnews.com
Driver crashes into fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande
A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Arroyo Grande Sunday night, sending water gushing into the air, onto the street and even inside a restaurant. Shortly before 11 p.m. a caller reported a crash near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Rena Street. The car overturned after hitting the fire hydrant.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for July 31 – Aug. 8
On July 31, Mark Anthony Ruiz, 28, of Paso Robles, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On July 31, James Vincent Nocerino, 43, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Riverside Ave. and 13th St. in Paso Robles for carrying a dirk or dagger concealed on his person.
Atleast 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In San Luis Obispo (San Luis Obispo, CA)
The San Luis Obispo Police reported a motor vehicle collision on Saturday night. According to the police department, the incident occurred at the intersection of Pacific and Beach at about 9:30 p.m. The area of [..]
Man wanted for battery leads deputies on pursuit from Orcutt
SBSO Deputies establishing a perimeter around the suspects last known locationBen Parliament / Ment Media. A Santa Barbara Sheriff's Deputy on patrol in Orcutt saw a vehicle driving unsafe and tried to pull it over, the vehicle immediately fled and headed southbound on Highway 135 towards Lompoc.
Powerline Sparks Fire Near Lake Nacimiento
PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage. A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.
SLO police arrest felon with stolen property and drugs
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 38-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was found in possession of drugs and stolen property on Monday morning. At approximately 7 a.m., an officer on patrol on Prado Lane stopped a man on a bicycle for a code violation. The man gave the officer a false name, but the officer recognized him from a previous arrest as Jordan Chase Johnson of Arroyo Grande.
Vehicle fire slows traffic on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita
Firefighters are at the scene of a vehicle fire on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita. The fire was reported at about 5:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the 101 at Highway 58.
Armed robbery reported at North County store
– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
Suspect arrested in SLO with fentanyl, meth, a billy club and a stolen bike, police say
The Arroyo Grande man was arrested on allegations of three outstanding felonies plus 13 other charges.
Stephen James Kritz Dead, David Downs Arrested after DUI Collision on Tank Farm Road [San Luis Obispo, CA]
One Killed and One Arrested in Two-Car Crash near Santa Fe Road. The accident happened on July 30th, at around 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Tank Farm Road and Santa Fe Road. According to reports, a 2003 Volkswagen was headed west on Tank Farm Road, when a Chevrolet crossed...
Trio sought in alleged grand theft at Cambria business
Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release:. “On 7-22-22, Deputies responded to a report of grand theft which had occurred at business in Cambria which has requested to remain anonymous. The victim reported a man entered the business with two women. While the man...
Sheriff’s Detectives Seize Massive Amount of Illegal Drugs in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a Santa Maria man on Thursday, August 4, and seized a massive amount of various illegal drugs, including 17,000 fentanyl pills. Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Curryer Street at around 7 a.m. As a...
Golden Hill and Union intersection now closed for roundabout construction
Intersection will remain closed until the roundabout is complete in late 2023. – Monday, the City of Paso Robles closed the Golden Hill and Union Road intersection for the construction of a roundabout at that location. Detours are set up to get motorists around the closure. For instance, motorists traveling...
Unsealed documents reveal discrepancies in Paul Flores’ story
Unsealed court documents in the Kristin Smart murder case, including a 1996 interview with Flores, reveal the suspect’s repeated attempts to deceive investigators. Lies a judge considered when placing the case over for trial. Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a...
Atascadero police search for suspect in armed robbery at Home Depot
The suspect told the clerk to “give him all of the money out of the cash drawer,” according to a release.
Police arrest suspect in armed robbery at Carl’s Jr. in Paso Robles
Paso Robles police announced this week the arrest of one suspect and identification of a second suspect in an armed robbery of the Carl’s Jr. on Black Oak Drive on July 21. At about 6:30 a.m., the robber entered the restaurant armed with a small, black semi-automatic style handgun. He then ordered the two employees into a freezer, where he instructed them to stay for 10 minutes. The robber took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Hiker cited for illegal rock climbing in Californian nature reserve
The woman was spotted climbing Morro Rock, an ecological preserve and site of cultural significance to Native Americans
Attempted robbery reported at local bank
– On Thursday at approximately 4:40 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to the Mechanics Bank located at 2276 Broad for a suspicious circumstances call. Through investigation, it was determined that Tyler Kenneth Ferguson, a 40-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, had walked into the bank and presented a note demanding money. The bank did not suffer a loss, as Ferguson fled shortly after demanding the money. Bank employees were able to provide a detailed description of Ferguson to responding officers.
Paul Flores’ Cal Poly Roommate Testifies in Court
SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Salinas County Superior Courthouse continues to hear testimonies from former Cal Poly students in the Kristin Smart murder trial. The former students and friends of Kristin Smart are recounting the night of Kristin’s disappearance — specifically the off-campus house party on Crandall Way where Kristin and Paul Flores were both seen.
Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday
Santa Maria officials tell drivers to expect street delays in Santa Maria beginning Monday, Aug. 8 for a $3.5 million dollar roadway project. The post Santa Maria city officials tell drivers to expect street delays for $3.5 million dollar roadway project starting Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
