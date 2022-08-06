ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Exploration Discovery Center celebrates its one year anniversary

By Tony Almanza
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350JBD_0h7V34nY00

GROVER BEACH, Calif.- The non-profit Exploration Discovery Center celebrates its one-year anniversary.

The center brings historical, cultural, and interactive activities to children and parents.

“It's a welcoming place for them to be interactive. We don't use any electronics. This is for their brains to work" said, Creative Director and Secretary Debby Ugalde.

The center was created to have children learn about archeology, geology and history through hands-on activities.

There are indoor and outdoor activities. Children are able play with music instruments, arts and crafts, live animals and science labs.

Staff say mothers come in with children of all ages and create bonds with new moms.

“It’s just an Awesome place to take your kids and to interact and get to meet new moms and have playdates and get to do all that fun stuff" said a mother from San Luis Obispo Sahvannah Biven.

Bevin said it is a great place to have locally without a far drive.

The center is open everyday except Sunday from 10 am until 5 pm.

