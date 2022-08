NEWPORT — Any amount of success yields greater expectations for the following year. That is a common theme in sports — and Cocke County girls soccer coach Mikayla Metzdorf is very aware of it. “When I first got here, I think the team had scored maybe two goals that season,” said Metzdorf. “So we’ve seen steady growth in our overall wins. ...

COCKE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO