Yet another heat wave grips parts of US West

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Pacific Northwest braced for yet another heat wave Saturday and the temperature in Denver hit 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, breaking a record set in 1877.

Meteorologists on Saturday issued a heat advisory in Portland, Oregon, through Monday and also issued a fire weather watch for the state’s populous Willamette Valley.

Authorities opened numerous cooling centers for those without air conditioning and extended library hours.

“Conditions are heating up, drying out, & could get a bit windy today. Today is a day that fires could easily spread,” the National Weather Service in Portland wrote on Twitter.

In Denver, temperatures cooled somewhat Saturday into the lower 90s after peaking Friday.

It was the fifth time this year that the mercury climbed to 100 or above in Denver.

In Idaho, temperatures in Boise could rise as high as 103, but the National Weather Service said the forecasted heat wouldn’t be enough to break the record of 106 set in 2018.

Portland temperatures neared 100 for an entire week recently, with highs peaking at 102.

Seven deaths in Oregon were being investigated as possibly heat-related from that heat wave.

