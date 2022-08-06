Read on nascar.nbcsports.com
Tc
3d ago
how much did that have to slow the other cars down and also bribe the drivers. can't wait to hear how long it took him to fall back to 20 something.
Reply
39
RECESSION transition JOE !
2d ago
if htey dongt let Bubba noose have at least one pole ? nascar's racist / they felt sorry for him Jordan was about to fire him so they put a chevy engine in it
Reply
11
TR2020
2d ago
Who cares. If Bubba want to Walmart it would be reported. No one cares. He may bit in the pole position but let's see where is at the checkered flag. Remember if your not first your last
Reply(1)
4
Related
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Performance Sunday
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is on the play-by-play for Sunday's Cup Series race. The former NASCAR driver has gotten more into broadcasting in recent years, now getting into the play-by-play role. NASCAR fans are enjoying his play-by-play performance on Sunday afternoon. Dale Jr. enjoys the challenge of doing play-by-play. He knows...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Chase Elliot, Ryan Blaney, Wiliam Byron, and Bubba Wallace talk Indianapolis Motor Speedway I NASCAR on FOX
Obviously the Indy road course finish was wild with the mayhem in Turn 1. Some perspective from Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Bubba Wallace on the pushing and shoving and the fallout.
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Huge Crash On Sunday
A scary scene at Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400, when the caution flag waved after a huge crash involving Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola and others created a smoke-filled track at Michigan Speedway. The crash did considerable damage to the vehicles involved, especially Cindric's, but thankfully all the drivers appeared...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Kevin Harvick wins at Michigan
After 65 consecutive races without a win, former champion Kevin Harvick took the lead in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick finished 2.9 seconds in front of second-place Bubba Wallace. Following in the top five were Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano...
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
NASCAR: Kevin Harvick didn’t clinch a playoff spot
Despite his victory at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday, Kevin Harvick isn’t officially locked in to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. For the first time in nearly two years, Stewart-Haas Racing’s Kevin Harvick found himself in victory lane following Sunday afternoon’s rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.
NASCAR: What Drivers Said after Michigan
Check out what drivers had to say -- the good, bad and ugly -- after Sunday's race in the Wolverine state
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Harvick’s Biggest Feud With Dale Earnhardt Jr. Happened Off the Racetrack
Last December, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick had a conversation that was four years in the making. For the 2021 season finale of the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Junior welcomed Harvick on the show to discuss comments he made in 2017 that Earnhardt played “a big part in stunting the growth of NASCAR.” According to Harvick, his dig was a reaction to what Earnhardt had said about NASCAR drivers’ salaries during his farewell tour.
Autoweek.com
Another Andretti Will Make NASCAR Debut
Fresh from winning the SRX Championship, Marco Andretti revealed Sunday that he will make his NASCAR debut in October. Andretti will race in NASCAR’s Xfinity race on the Charlotte Motor Speedway infield road course, known as the ROVAL on Oct. 8. Andretti broke the news on Twitter Sunday morning....
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set
Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
Nascar star Kyle Busch and family escape Mall of America shooting
Kyle Busch, a two-time Nascar champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: 23XI Racing reveal original replacement driver
Kurt Busch’s recent injury led Ty Gibbs to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for 23XI Racing. But he wasn’t the original replacement driver the team had in mind. The NASCAR career of Ty Gibbs has been relatively short thus far, but it has produced one of the most successful starts in recent history.
Tony Stewart Teasing 'Major' Announcement: Fans React
NASCAR fans are in store for some exciting news this Tuesday. At least that's what Tony Stewart claims. On Monday, Stewart tweeted that he'll make a major announcement the following day. "Shifting gears after an exciting weekend. Speaking of winning... Fans, we've shared lots of iconic moments over the years,...
Genie Bouchard Showing Major Progress: Tennis World Reacts
We'll hopefully be seeing Genie Bouchard back on the tennis court soon. The Canadian tennis star has been dealing with some injuries as of late, but she's apparently making some nice progress in her recovery. Bouchard shared a video on social media this week of her serve progress. "Hitting serves...
NASCAR World Reacts To LeBron's Special Message
LeBron James is the latest athlete to get involved in the NASCAR world. The Los Angeles Lakers star is wishing one Cup Series driver luck ahead of Sunday afternoon's race. LeBron's Family Foundation is being honored by one driver's car on Sunday afternoon. LeBron wished Chris luck. It's a pretty...
NBA・
Comments / 102